CARFAX: Nearly 7 Million Vehicles Have Unfixed Backup Camera Recalls

New CARFAX data underscores growing risk as camera-related recall alerts spike

CENTREVILLE, Va., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Backup camera recalls are rising sharply, up more than a million and a half since the start of the year. New CARFAX data shows nearly 7 million vehicles on U.S. roads currently have an unfixed recall tied to their backup camera system, which can reduce driver visibility and increase the risk of a crash.

These recalls stem from a range of issues, including blank or distorted screens, frozen images, and intermittent camera failures. Last week, Tesla recalled more than 210,000 vehicles due to lagging rearview camera images, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Back up cameras increase vehicle safety by significantly reducing the risk of fatalities and serious injuries caused by back over accidents, according to NHTSA.

"Backup cameras are a critical safety feature and when they don't work properly, can significantly limit what drivers see behind them," said Faisal Hasan, Vice President of Data Acquisition. "With millions of vehicles still carrying unfixed recalls, it's important for drivers to check for open recalls and get them repaired as soon as possible. These fixes are free and can help prevent potential accidents."

The 10 states with the highest number of unfixed camera recalls are:

Texas: 696,000 California: 545,000 Florida: 492,000 Michigan: 332,000 Ohio: 282,000 Illinois: 273,000 New York: 269,000 Pennsylvania: 263,000 Georgia: 220,000 North Carolina: 216,000

Several factors are likely contributing to the rise in camera-related recalls. Since 2018, federal regulations have required backup cameras on all new vehicles sold in the U.S. that are 10,000 pounds or less, which includes most everyday vehicles like sedans and SUVs. As a result, even minor malfunctions can become federal safety compliance issues. At the same time, growing vehicle complexity means these systems often rely on interconnected hardware and software, creating more opportunities for widespread failures.

Research continues to show the safety benefits of backup cameras. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, rearview cameras are associated with:

A roughly one-third reduction in backover incidents

Nearly a 50% decrease in severe injuries

A 78% reduction in reported fatalities

Recalls affect a wide range of automakers and model years. Drivers can check for open recalls on their vehicle for free at carfax.com/recall. All recall repairs are completed at no cost to consumers. Before scheduling service, drivers should contact their local dealer to confirm parts or software availability.

Editor's note: State and DMA-level data on rearview backup camera recalls are available upon request. Interviews are also available. Please contact Em Nguyen at [email protected].

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service, and sell cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides CARFAX Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value , and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets.

SOURCE CARFAX