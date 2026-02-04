CARFAX Recognizes Top-Rated Car Dealers Nationwide

Millions of Verified Customer Ratings Drive the Seventh Annual CARFAX Awards

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CARFAX announces the nation's top dealerships, an achievement earned through the feedback from millions of verified consumers. The highly anticipated list of the seventh annual CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers Award is now available, coinciding with the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) show in Las Vegas. The average rating for CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers is an impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars, based on verified consumer reviews.

CARFAX is proud to recognize first-time winners and the latest recipients of the 5X Top-Rated Dealer Award, honoring dealerships that have maintained outstanding customer ratings for five consecutive years. It's also exciting to see dealers earning the award for a sixth and even seventh time – where nearly 20% of winners have been CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers every year since the award's inception.

"Consumers are at the heart of the CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers awards," said Gregg Cleary, Chief Revenue Officer at CARFAX. "With more than 10.8 million verified ratings and reviews, this recognition is powered by real customer feedback and sets the standard for exceptional customer experiences. We want to continue connecting customers with the most trusted dealers in the country."

"We're really proud to show up for our customers every day," said Chris Gilbert, COO at Fred Beans Automotive Group. "Transparency and trust are just how we do business, and our long-standing partnership with CARFAX, especially as a Lifetime Dealer, helps us provide people with the information and confidence they need at every stage of ownership. And we love seeing familiar faces walk through our doors time and time again."

All of the dealerships within the family-owned and operated Fred Beans Auto Group that earned the CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer award this year are also CARFAX Lifetime dealers. As Lifetime dealers, they're able to access the most accident, damage, and service information through CARFAX Vehicle History Reports, offer a free CARFAX Report for all vehicles listed on carfax.com, and leverage CARFAX For Life to deliver timely maintenance reminders to customers, boosting their retention. These dealers build lasting customer relationships that drive long-term loyalty.

The nation's winning CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers will receive a kit of materials to display in their showrooms and access to a suite of custom CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer digital assets. These resources will help dealers highlight their excellent ratings online, including on social media, using #CARFAXTopRated. Additionally, the 2025 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers can showcase their recognition on the Vehicle History Reports they provide. The coveted #GoldenCARFOX will soon be arriving at the winning dealerships.

