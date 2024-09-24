CARFAX: UP TO 89,000 CARS DAMAGED IN SUMMER FLOODING

Used Car Shoppers Need to Watch for Telltale Signs of Water Damage

CENTREVILLE, Va., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We're halfway through Hurricane Season for 2024 and already tens of thousands of cars are at risk of suffering extensive water damage, CARFAX data shows.

After a series of tropical storms and hurricanes hit the U.S. from June through August, CARFAX estimates that extensive flooding from Texas to Vermont has left as many as 89,000 vehicles with water damage. That's on top of the estimated 454,000 water-damaged cars that CARFAX data shows were already on the road in 2023 – before any of these summer hurricanes and storms hit.

Texas and Florida lead the nation when it comes to the number of flood-damaged cars already on the road. CARFAX research shows these vehicles often pop up in states where flooding might not be top of mind for car shoppers, including places such as Kentucky, Illinois and Tennessee.

"We see these flooded cars show up all around the country, putting unsuspecting buyers at risk," said Faisal Hasan, General Manager for Data at CARFAX. "These cars may look showroom fresh, but they're literally rotting from the inside out." Floodwater can cause mechanical, electrical, health and safety issues in a vehicle even if it was submerged for only a short time.

CARFAX data shows these 10 states have the most water-damaged cars:

Texas 64,000 Florida 62,700 Kentucky 30,200 Pennsylvania 21,800 California 20,200 New Jersey 15,600 New York 15,300 Illinois 14,500 N. Carolina 14,300 Mississippi 12,000

For consumers who want to make sure the car they're buying hasn't been labeled a flood-damaged car, CARFAX has a free Flood Check® tool at carfax.com/flood. Consumers should look for these 7 signs of flooding when considering any used car:

Damp carpets

A musty odor in the interior, sometimes covered up with a strong air-freshener

Upholstery or carpeting that may be loose, new, stained or that doesn't match the rest of the interior

Rust around doors, under the dashboard, on the pedals or inside the hood and trunk latches

Mud or silt in the glove compartment or under the seats

Brittle wires under the dashboard

Fog or moisture beads in the interior lights, exterior lights or instrument panel

