CARFAX: Watch Out For Flooded Vehicles After Hurricanes

"It's important for all car shoppers to do their homework because these flood-damaged cars surface in every corner of the country," said Faisal Hasan, CARFAX General Manager of Data. "Con men can quickly clean up these cars up, move them and then resell them. Once a car has been waterlogged, it will never be the same. These cars literally rot from the inside out, and the mechanical, electrical or safety systems can fail at any time."

That's what happened to Carole Ross, a California motorist. "We didn't even own our vehicle for two hours before it broke down. We were driving home from the dealership when it broke down. We ran a CARFAX Report while we were on the side of the road waiting for a tow truck, and that's when we saw the car had been in a flood in Louisiana a few years ago."

Vehicles reported as flood damaged by entities such as Departments of Motor Vehicles or insurance companies are in use in every state. These 10 states have the most, and all of them have seen an increase since 2019:

1. Texas – 98,400 +13% 6. Illinois – 17,800 +14% 2. Florida – 31,300 +8% 7. New Jersey – 14,500 +15% 3. Kentucky – 26,400 +6% 8. Louisiana – 14,000 +22% 4. Pennsylvania – 23,400 +18% 9. California – 12,400 +10% 5. North Carolina – 19,300 +3% 10. South Carolina – 12,000 +13%

To help protect consumers, CARFAX offers a free Flood Check® tool, a national map that shows where flood cars have washed up, and a flood damage checklist at carfax.com/flood.

We've also included a list of the 7 telltale signs of flooding:

A musty odor in the interior, which sellers sometimes try to cover with a strong air-freshener Upholstery or carpeting that may be loose, new, stained or doesn't seem to match the rest of the interior Damp carpets Rust around doors, under the dashboard, on the pedals or inside the hood and trunk latches Mud or silt in the glove compartment or under the seats Brittle wires under the dashboard Fog or moisture beads in the interior lights, exterior lights or instrument panel

