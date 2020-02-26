CARFAX Wins Best Place To Work For 10th Straight Year

CENTREVILLE, Va., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CARFAX is one of the 'Best Places to Work in Virginia' for 2020, earning its tenth straight spot on the annual list released by Virginia Business Magazine. The 2020 Best Places to Work in Virginia list is made up of 100 companies, and CARFAX is one of only five in the state to receive the Best Places to Work recognition every year since the inaugural list in 2011.

"It's an incredible achievement to be honored by Virginia Business Magazine once again," said Adrienne Webster, VP of Human Resources at CARFAX. "It's a true testament to the daily commitment of Team CARFAX as they strive to help millions of people every day with used cars. We have an exceptional culture of inclusion with an unparalleled work environment that includes dogs in the office, video game stations, game tables and free lunch on Fridays. We also recently expanded our 100% coverage for parental leave to 6 months. There is a people-first focus that makes this an exceptional company to work for."

CARFAX has been a staple of the Virginia business community for over 30 years. Outside the office, Team CARFAX dedicates time to support local charities like the Katherine Hanley Family Shelter, Autism Speaks, Loudoun Hunger Relief and Step Sisters.

More than 250 new people joined Team CARFAX in 2019 and the company continues to expand its workforce. Find your career at CARFAX by visiting www.carfax.com/careers.

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides exclusive services like CARFAX Used Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™ to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX™. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

