Cargill and Rumba Meats Recognize Hispanic Heritage Month Through Scholarships and Leadership Program for US Hispanic Students

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Cargill and Rumba Meats , its food brand focused on celebrating family and keeping Latino traditions alive, is partnering with the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute (USHLI) to award 25 scholarships of $1,000 for post-secondary education. Rumba Meats is also investing in USHLI's Student Leadership Series program, which serves more than 85,000 high school students, in more than 25 states, annually. The Student Leadership Series is designed to connect students with resources, tools and support to achieve higher education.

High school seniors across the U.S. are invited to apply for the Rumba Meats Scholarship between Sept. 15 and Nov. 30. Unique to the Rumba Meats scholarship application is an essay asking students to articulate how their heritage has influenced the direction of their lives, their leadership aspirations and how they plan to serve their communities in the future.

"Rumba Meats, USHLI and Hispanic Heritage Month all share a common priority: to celebrate Latino culture and preserve it for generations to come. That starts by investing in today's youth so that they can become tomorrow's leaders," said Hilary Gerard, Cargill Protein – North America brand manager for Rumba Meats. "We are proud to partner with USHLI to invest in higher education for Latino youth and be a part of their bright future."

Cargill recently joined 81 other companies in signing the We Are All Human Foundation "Hispanic Promise," supporting workplace diversity. The promise is a first-of-its-kind national pledge to hire, promote, retain and celebrate Hispanics in the workplace.

For almost 40 years, USHLI has advocated for the education and leadership development of Latinos and similarly underrepresented groups. Founded in 1982 by Dr. Juan Andrade, Jr. – one of America's most decorated Hispanic figures – USHLI has empowered millions of Latinos to pursue education, civic engagement and more. The organization's cornerstone program is its Student Leadership Series – a program dedicated to empowering high school students to stay in school, graduate and pursue post-secondary education.

"Education is the single greatest tool to help today's youth have a successful future," said Andrade. "Investment in scholarships from organizations such as Rumba Meats allows students to achieve a higher education and build a future they may have otherwise thought impossible."

Students can learn more about the Rumba Meats scholarship, including eligibility criteria and how to complete their application, by visiting the Rumba website.

About Rumba Meats

Rumba Meats, part of the Cargill family of brands, helps the Latino community celebrate their culture and preserve their heritage through food. With nearly 30 different specialty beef cuts available, Rumba delivers high-quality traditional variety meats that are an integral part of Latino traditions and culture. Customers can find Rumba Meats in mainstream and independent grocery stores and retailers nationwide. To learn more, visit https://rumbameats.com/ or www.facebook.com/rumbameats .

About Cargill

Cargill's 160,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive. We combine 154 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side by side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture.

About the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute

Based in Chicago, USHLI is an award-winning national nonprofit, nonpartisan, tax-exempt organization. Since 1982, USHLI has registered 2.3 million new voters; published 425 reports on Latino demographics in the Almanac of Latino Politics; sponsored 35 annual national conferences, each attended by leaders from 40 states; trained over 1.1 million present and future leaders; and awarded over $1.3 million in scholarships and internships.

SOURCE Cargill