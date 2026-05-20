CARGILL TEAMSTERS DEMAND EMPLOYER END LOCKOUT

Meat Processing Giant Retaliates Against Workers Seeking Fair Contract

FORT MORGAN, Colo., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1,700 Teamsters at Cargill Meat Solutions were locked out this morning after months of fighting for a new collective bargaining agreement. The meat processing giant has refused to offer Teamsters Local 455 members necessary improvements to wages, health care, and safety protections.

"Shame on this company for shutting out our members. Cargill can afford to give these workers a fair deal that reflects their hard work and dedication," said Dean Modecker, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 455. "This was a disgraceful move by a company that has long taken its workers for granted. We won't stand for it."

Workers at the Cargill facility are critical to processing millions of pounds of beef for American families nationwide. In a town as small and tight knit as Fort Morgan, Cargill Teamsters keep the economy running.

"I've been at Cargill for 33 years and it's really upsetting to see the company be so unreasonable," said Chris Bell, a maintenance worker at Cargill and member of Local 455. "I am just a few months away from retirement, but I want to be out here supporting the younger workers who are fighting for their future. We can't believe this company would stoop to this level. We will be out here every day making our voices heard."

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Teamsters Local 455 represents over 10,000 members in the Rocky Mountains region. For more information, visit teamsterslocal455.org.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 455