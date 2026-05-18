TEAMSTERS AT BIMBO BAKERIES RATIFY NEW AGREEMENT

Sales Representatives and Transportation Workers with Local 455 Secure Significant Improvements

DENVER, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 275 Teamsters with Local 455 at Bimbo Bakeries in Denver have voted to ratify a strong new agreement. The group consists of sales representatives and transportation workers.

"Our members went into negotiations ready to fight for a contract that honored their hard work. They remained determined, refused to settle, and secured an agreement with big gains," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference.

"This committee stayed focused and unified throughout the entire bargaining process," said Jason Abbott, a business agent with Local 455. "They made clear to the company that they were willing to fight for the contract they deserved."

The four-year agreement includes route protections, an increase in pension contributions, ratification bonuses, and locks in health and welfare with no increases. The agreement also includes wage increases of up to 12 percent for transportation workers.

"We stuck together until the company offered us the contract we deserved," said Jason Wildman, senior steward and a sales representative of 30-years at Bimbo Bakeries. "We earned a great contract that we can continue to build upon."

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Teamsters Local 455 is a powerhouse union representing over 10,000 members in the Rocky Mountains region. For more information, visit teamsterslocal455.org.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735 [email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 455