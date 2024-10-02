CARGILL TEAMSTERS GO ON STRIKE

Workers Demand Fair Contract from Corporate Giant

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 238 members at Cargill have been forced to go on strike due to the company's failure to come to terms on a fair agreement. Cargill workers are demanding the company—one of the largest agribusiness conglomerates in the world—provide them with competitive wages that keep pace with the cost of living.

"Cargill is the largest privately held company in the world and they're pushing around nickels like it's going to hurt the family billionaires," said Jesse Case, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 238 and Teamsters Food Processing Division Director. "It's the workers that put those billions in the pockets of the Cargill cartel, and we'll stay on the picket line until our members receive a fair wage."

The collective bargaining agreement for 100 workers at the corn milling facility expired at midnight on Tuesday. Cargill made $177 billion in revenue last year.

"Cargill is offering Local 238 members wages that are so low it's creating recruitment and retention issues," said Scott Punteney, Local 238 Business Agent. "Cargill can end this strike immediately by stepping up, respecting its workers, and giving them the dignity and fair compensation they've earned."

"We are striking because Cargill refuses to give us the fair pay we deserve," said Joe Kirchhoff, Chief Steward for the Cedar Rapids facility. "We've worked hard to keep this company profitable, and it's only right that they respect us with wages that reflect that. All we're asking for is a raise that keeps up with the rising cost of living and the compensation standards in our industry."

Teamsters Local 238 represents thousands of hardworking men and women throughout Iowa. For more information, go to teamsters238.com/.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (617) 894-0669

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 238