Cargo growth strong at Ontario International Airport in October

Air freight shipments reached almost 80,000 tons last month, 19.74% more than October 2019. From January through October, freight tonnage exceeded 731,000 tons, nearly 21% more than the same period last year.

Air cargo (tonnage) October 2020 October 2019 % Change YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % Change Freight 79,549 66,436 19.74% 731,359 605,498 20.8% Mail 2,284 1,557 46.68% 18,065 19,778 -8.7% Total 81,834 67,994 20.36% 749,423 625,276 18.6%

"Commercial freight volumes continue to be robust further strengthening Ontario's standing as a major air cargo hub," said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "As the Inland Empire's large consumer base continues its rapid growth and the region's economy regains steam, the airport will remain at the forefront of economic activity."

Total traveler volume was almost 218,000 in October, 56% lower than the same month a year ago Importantly, October was the sixth straight month of increasing passenger volume since air travel through ONT reached its low point in April when the number of airline travelers declined by 93%.

Domestic passenger volume approached 214,000 last month, a decrease of 55% compared to October 2019. International travelers totaled slightly more than 4,000, 82% lower than last year.





Over the first 10 months of the year, ONT received more than 2.1 million passengers, 53% fewer than the same period in 2019. Domestic travel, which crossed the two million mark for the year, was 52.4% lower. Meanwhile, international passenger volume was 80,000, a reduction of 67% for the year.

Thorpe however sounded an optimistic tone about recent improvements in ONT passenger travel. In October, Delta Air Lines launched twice-daily, nonstop flights to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

"The steady improvement in passenger volume since the full impact of the pandemic was felt in April is an optimistic sign for Ontario. While a complete recovery is not likely to occur for another year or more, the pace of our recovery is greatest among airports in California and near the top among airports nationwide."

Passenger Totals October 2020 October 2019 % Change YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % Change Domestic 213,773 480,318 -55.49% 2,054,737 4,319,183 -52.4% International 4,149 24,232 -82.88% 80,485 248,121 -67.6% Total 217,922 504,550 -56.81% 2,135,222 4,567,304 -53.2%

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

