Ontario International Airport passenger count 13% higher in August; SoCal gateway cargo tonnage rose 9.5%

ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- August was another high-flying month for Ontario International Airport (ONT) where passenger volume increased by 13.4%, fueled by strong demand for summer travel in Southern California.

According to airport officials, 643,472 travelers chose the Inland Empire airport last month, including 608,360 domestic passengers and 35,112 international customers. The number of domestic travelers was 15.4% higher than August last year while the international count was 12.6% lower.

Southern California's Ontario International Airport saw more double-digit, year-over-year passenger growth in August.

Over the first eight months of the year, ONT welcomed 4.6 million passengers, 11.9% more than in the same period in 2023.

The January through August total included 4.3 million domestic fliers and 305,267 international travelers, increases of 11.5% and 17.5%, respectively.

"Demand for travel through Ontario International Airport remained strong in August, particularly among domestic passengers," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "The population and economy of the Inland Empire continue to flourish as many Southern Californians along the coast move inland seeking lower cost of living and enhanced quality of life. Airlines are responding to this favorable trend by adding more flights and destinations from our airport."

The air carriers with the greatest passenger shares in August were:

Southwest Airlines (33.9%) Frontier Airlines (16.6%) American Airlines (15.2%) Delta Air Lines (10.4%) United Airlines (7.5%)

2023 Change Domestic 608,360 527,352 15.4 % 4,325,934 3,880,513 11.5 % International 35,112 40,156 -12.6 % 305,267 259,772 17.5 % Total 643,472 567,508 13.4 % 4,631,201 4,140,285 11.9 %

Cargo shipments increased by 9.5% in August to 68,404 tons. On a year-to-date basis, cargo volume grew by 1.9% to 494,098 compared with 484,962 tons in 2023.

Freight 63,477 59,318 7.0 % 470,038 450,659 4.3 % Mail 4,927 3,130 57.4 % 24,060 34,302 -29.9 % Total 68,404 62,447 9.5 % 494,098 484,962 1.9 %

"We are pleased with the steady recovery of cargo activity and maintaining our position as a Top 10 cargo hub in North America," Elkadi said.

