Ontario International Airport passenger count 13% higher in August; SoCal gateway cargo tonnage rose 9.5%

Ontario International Airport

Sep 19, 2024, 08:00 ET

ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- August was another high-flying month for Ontario International Airport (ONT) where passenger volume increased by 13.4%, fueled by strong demand for summer travel in Southern California.

According to airport officials, 643,472 travelers chose the Inland Empire airport last month, including 608,360 domestic passengers and 35,112 international customers. The number of domestic travelers was 15.4% higher than August last year while the international count was 12.6% lower.

Southern California's Ontario International Airport saw more double-digit, year-over-year passenger growth in August.
Over the first eight months of the year, ONT welcomed 4.6 million passengers, 11.9% more than in the same period in 2023.

The January through August total included 4.3 million domestic fliers and 305,267 international travelers, increases of 11.5% and 17.5%, respectively.

"Demand for travel through Ontario International Airport remained strong in August, particularly among domestic passengers," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "The population and economy of the Inland Empire continue to flourish as many Southern Californians along the coast move inland seeking lower cost of living and enhanced quality of life. Airlines are responding to this favorable trend by adding more flights and destinations from our airport."

The air carriers with the greatest passenger shares in August were:

  1. Southwest Airlines (33.9%)
  2. Frontier Airlines (16.6%)
  3. American Airlines (15.2%)
  4. Delta Air Lines (10.4%)
  5. United Airlines (7.5%)

Passenger
Totals

Aug
2024

Aug
2023

Change

YTD
2024

YTD
2023

Change

Domestic

608,360

527,352

15.4 %

4,325,934

3,880,513

11.5 %

International

35,112

40,156

-12.6 %

305,267

259,772

17.5 %

Total

643,472

567,508

13.4 %

4,631,201

4,140,285

11.9 %

Cargo shipments increased by 9.5% in August to 68,404 tons. On a year-to-date basis, cargo volume grew by 1.9% to 494,098 compared with 484,962 tons in 2023.

Freight

63,477

59,318

7.0 %

470,038

450,659

4.3 %

Mail

4,927

3,130

57.4 %

24,060

34,302

-29.9 %

Total

68,404

62,447

9.5 %

494,098

484,962

1.9 %

"We are pleased with the steady recovery of cargo activity and maintaining our position as a Top 10 cargo hub in North America," Elkadi said.

About Ontario International Airport
Ontario International Airport (ONT) is California's most popular airport, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyontario.com. Follow @flyONT on FacebookX (formerly Twitter) and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA):
The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:
Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

