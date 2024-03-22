Cargo Transporters, Inc. Adopts Stoneridge's MirrorEye® Camera Monitor System

CLAREMONT, N.C., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargo Transporters, Inc., a truckload, dry van carrier is proud to announce the adoption of Stoneridge, Inc.'s (NYSE: SRI) MirrorEye® Camera Monitor System (CMS), a cutting-edge system designed to provide the driver with a more complete view of operating conditions over traditional truck mirrors. This milestone marks a significant advancement in the company's ongoing commitment to enhancing road safety and operational efficiency.

Cargo Transporters to install Stoneridge's MirrorEye on all new vehicles.

MirrorEye offers numerous advantages over conventional mirrors, including improved visibility in all weather conditions, reduced blind spots, and enhanced night vision. By providing a wider field of view, the system greatly improves drivers' ability to detect and respond to road hazards.

"The MirrorEye system will dramatically enhance the overall visibility around the truck during normal driving, backing, and night driving," said Dennis Dellinger, president and CEO of Cargo Transporters, Inc. "After testing MirrorEye for a year and collecting driver feedback, we have chosen this to be our next investment in on-highway truck technology to assist our drivers. We have already started fleet installations on all new vehicles going into service and will retrofit vehicles that were pre-wired over the last year in anticipation of our adoption of the system."

The adoption of MirrorEye is part of Cargo Transporters' comprehensive safety program. This initiative underscores the company's dedication to maintaining its position as an industry leader in safety and efficiency.

"We are proud to partner with leading fleets, such as Cargo Transporters, to deliver cutting-edge technology that enhances safety and redefines the driving experience," said Jim Zizelman, president and CEO, Stoneridge.

Drivers equipped with the MirrorEye system have reported significant improvements in situational awareness and comfort. "The difference is night and day," said one of Cargo Transporters' drivers, Sheila Hudon. "MirrorEye not only gives me a better view of what's around me, but it also reduces strain."

About Cargo Transporters

Based in Claremont, North Carolina, Cargo Transporters, Inc. is an asset-based, transportation operation with 48-state intrastate and interstate common and contract authority. Serving the continental U.S. with emphasis on lanes east of the Rockies, the truckload dry freight carrier specializes in time-definite or JIT/expedited freight services. Cargo Transporters operates a technologically enhanced fleet of 525 trucks and 2,000 trailers, and employs over 625 people. For more information, visit www.cargotransporters.com.

About Stoneridge, Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com .

