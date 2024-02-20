Cargobase Expands in North America with New Office in Detroit

Singapore-based Transportation Management System (TMS) software provider opens new headquarters for United States and Canada

DETROIT, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargobase , the logistics technology platform for enterprise shippers, today announced the establishment of a new office in Detroit, as the headquarters for the United States and Canada.

Cargobase sees tremendous potential in Detroit citing the city's rich automotive history and proximity to its existing customer base of shippers and manufacturers that cemented the decision to make the "Motor City" the focal point of its operations in USA & Canada.

"We are excited to call Detroit our home base for our expansion in North America, alongside our office in Mexico. Centered at the intersection of trade between the USA and Canada, it's only fitting that a logistics SaaS company would leverage the benefits of the geography and industry landscape available in the region. We see immense potential not only within automotive, but also aerospace, machinery, and battery production, and we recognize the talent and superb quality of life the region offers," says Henry Julicher, Head of Sales USA & Canada. "The Cargobase platform is constantly evolving and adding value to our customers by simplifying their logistics flows and using real-time data to provide transparency and accountability, and we plan to bring these benefits to shippers all across North America."

Cargobase is poised to fill a gap in today's Transportation Management System (TMS) landscape, where existing solutions cater mainly to domestic needs within the USA or a dominant freight mode.

"Many of the current TMS solutions fall short in terms of versatility and agility that today's supply chains require to successfully navigate disruptions. In a saturated digital freight market, the best TMS for your business is one that seamlessly supports your local, regional or global supply chain flows." says Wiebe Helder, CEO of Cargobase. "While our presence in Detroit may be new, our technology is tested and proven. For the past 10 years, our solution has helped automotive manufacturers in Detroit drive down freight costs and optimize logistics operations. We look forward to deepening our engagement with existing customers and forging new relationships beyond the automotive sector."

Cargobase's Transportation Management solution accommodates all freight modes and can be tailored to suit supply chains of diverse complexities. The platform excels in spot freight automation , consistently delivering an impressive 27% in freight cost reduction. Shippers also benefit from a swift implementation process of 4-6 months, outperforming the industry standard for Transportation Management Systems.

ABOUT CARGOBASE

Founded in Singapore in 2013 by Wiebe Helder (CEO), Cargobase is a global logistics software company whose mission is to simplify logistics for all. Its solution: "Logistics Software That Works".

The Cargobase TMS is designed for shippers to manage their local, regional or global supply chains across all freight modes, giving logistics professionals the visibility and control to make better decisions from day one.

Cargobase TMS is used in 50 countries by leading enterprise shippers across Automotive, Semiconductor, Oil & Gas and Industrial Machinery sectors. Cargobase is currently ranked #6 out of 184 TMS Solutions worldwide by G2, and has offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico, and the United States. www.cargobase.com

