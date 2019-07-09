Carhartt and Chevrolet Form Partnership Between Two Iconic Detroit Brands

"When you look at both of our brands and our customers, there's a natural connection between Chevrolet and Carhartt," said Hugh Milne, Chevrolet Truck marketing manager. "Both have more than 100 years of history rooted in Detroit. And today, both brands have built a reputation for delivering quality, durable products."

Carhartt was founded in 1889 when its founder, Hamilton Carhartt, recognized the need for stronger, durable garments for railroad engineers. Under the motto, "Honest value for an honest dollar," the Carhartt bib overall was created and rapidly evolved into the standard for quality workwear. Today, Carhartt remains just as committed to developing the best products and creating authentic partnerships that help consumers on and off the jobsite.

By comparison, Chevy Truck recently celebrated its centennial, delivering the first trucks to customers in 1918. Chevrolet has built more than 85 million trucks globally in the 100 years since. That number includes Silverado – the most dependable, longest lasting full-size pickup trucks on the road*.

"Teaming up with Chevy Trucks was a natural fit for us at Carhartt, as it aligned two Detroit-based iconic brands serving hardworking men and women throughout the nation," said Janet Ries, Vice President of Marketing at Carhartt. "Our mission is to develop rugged gear to serve and protect hardworking people; it's built to be dependable and built to last – just like Chevy Trucks."

Connecting these two iconic Detroit brands provides ample opportunities for organic placements and integrations in the coming year. For example, the staff of the Chevy Truck Tour will begin proudly wearing Carhartt apparel this summer. The Chevy Truck tour will visit more than 50 events this year, showcasing its new products to more than three million guests across the country.

* Dependability based on longevity: 1987-July 2017 full-size pickup registrations.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world's largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heartbeat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

About Carhartt, Inc.

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with more than 5,500 associates worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com .

