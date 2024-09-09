Carhartt Appoints Norma Delaney as New Vice President of Brand Marketing and Creative

Latest addition to leadership team to spearhead expansion of Carhartt's target consumer

DEARBORN, Mich., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carhartt, America's family-owned workwear brand since 1889, today announced the appointment of Norma Delaney as the company's new vice president of brand marketing and creative. With more than 20 years of global brand marketing experience in the footwear and apparel categories, Delaney will lead the development of marketing and creative strategies for Carhartt and play a critical role in shaping Carhartt's image and brand recognition. She will report to Susan Hennike, Carhartt's chief brand officer.

As Carhartt's newest brand leader, Delaney will develop executive marketing and creative strategies, overseeing media planning, brand management, internal and external public relations, digital marketing and marketing analysis. Leveraging her expertise as a high-impact consumer marketing leader with proven success in creating brand heat, she will be responsible for shaping the company's image, expanding its customer base, and achieving overall business growth and success.

"We are very excited Norma is joining Carhartt, and I have full confidence she will leave a lasting impact on our growing brand," said Hennike. "Norma has extensive leadership experience and a proven ability to elevate global brands through creative storytelling and strategic amplification. We look forward to her contributions to reinforce our commitment to serve and protect all hardworking people, while introducing the next generation to durable workwear they can count on to make their own histories."

Delaney has spent the bulk of her career spearheading marketing efforts and helping transform some of the world's most recognizable footwear and apparel brands into consumer-centric organizations. Delaney joins Carhartt from apparel manufacturer, johnnie-O, where she served as Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to johnnie-O, she served as Global Vice President, Brand & US Marketing at Hoka footwear. She has also held numerous leadership positions at New Balance, Adidas, Sperry Top-sider and Keds. Delaney holds a Bachelor of Arts from Colby College and a Master of Business Administration from Boston College.

"I'm thrilled to join the passionate and talented Carhartt team," Delaney said. "I have long admired Carhartt's rich heritage, clarity of purpose and how the brand always puts the consumer first. I look forward to contributing to its enduring legacy and ambitious future."

About Carhartt, Inc.

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with more than 3,000 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

