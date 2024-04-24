Carhartt and Luke Grimes Team Up to Champion Hardworking People Building Legacies

New creative tells untold story of Luke Grimes' blue collar roots and humble beginnings alongside the work of crews behind the scenes to help forge his legacy in music and beyond

DEARBORN, Mich., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone has pursuits that are worth the grind, and since 1889, Carhartt has empowered hardworking people to get the job done with durable gear to create their own legacies. Writing the next chapter of its "History In The Making" campaign, Carhartt, America's premium workwear brand, has partnered with actor and rising musician, Luke Grimes, to champion those building their futures through relentless hard work.

This mission comes to life in the form of a five-minute short film, titled "Setting the Stage," that shares the untold story of how Luke Grimes' experience working in the skilled trades helped create a legacy within the TV, film and now music industries. Never forgetting where he came from or the people who helped him along the way, the film begins to spotlight the future Carhartt and Luke are building together – from the composition of a song, to the construction of a live show and the hard work in between. The creative, which will also feature :30, :15 and :6 second cuts, provides a unique look through Luke's own words on his backstory, his creative process and how his blue-collar background inspired the music he writes and the ways in which he approaches the characters he plays. Additionally, Luke pays tribute and turns the spotlight on the hardworking stage crews who get the job done to help bring his music to the stage.

"When I thought about doing a collaboration with a brand, Carhartt was the first company that came to mind because of what they're about and who it's for," said Luke Grimes. "I grew up in Dayton, Ohio and one of the first jobs I ever had was working concrete. I still have this blue-collar way of approaching things – the get it done attitude and taking pride in what you do. Those kinds of things are important to me."

Grimes is no stranger to seeing through a personal passion and legacy from the ground up. Using the work ethic instilled in him as a concrete worker in the Midwest, Luke's humble beginnings have led to forging successful careers in both acting, including a leading role in America's top rated show, and country music, with a self-titled debut country album, 'Luke Grimes,' while maintaining a deep appreciation for the trade workers who make his dream a reality.

"Carhartt has stayed true to its hardworking roots since 1889, and like Carhartt, Luke exemplifies the type of roll-up-your-sleeves attitude and work ethic that has defined us and our consumers for 135 years," said Susan Hennike, chief brand officer at Carhartt. "Together, we look forward to inspiring hardworking people everywhere to feel confident that they too can build a lasting legacy that transcends generations."

Throughout the year, Carhartt will evolve the creative to share unique glimpses into Luke's life and showcase how Carhartt is helping him forge a legacy across various passions, stages and environments. With the appropriate Carhartt gear for any situation – from onstage performances to outdoor activities – the brand will help him leave his mark no matter what he faces.

Together, Carhartt and Luke will continue to celebrate and connect with hardworking people in the months ahead. Check back to Carhartt.com/Luke-Grimes to discover all the ways Carhartt and Luke are championing hard workers and spotlighting fulfilling careers in the skilled trades.

