Carhartt Appoints Tara Roemke as VP of Global Merchandising

Carhartt

08 Jun, 2023

Apparel Industry Veteran to Lead Product Growth Strategy for both Men's Workwear and Carhartt Company Gear

DEARBORN, Mich., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carhartt, America's family-owned workwear brand since 1889, today announced the appointment of Tara Roemke as vice president of global merchandising. With more than 20 years of product management and merchandising experience at some of the world's largest apparel brands, Roemke will serve as the general manager of Carhartt's Men's and Carhartt Company Gear (uniform B2B & personal protective equipment (PPE)) businesses. She will report to Susan Hennike, Carhartt's chief brand officer.

In her role, Roemke is responsible for growing and developing the Men's workwear and PPE product strategies, while identifying marketplace opportunities to meet the current and future needs of Carhartt consumers and hardworking people across the globe. She will lead the Men's merchandising team, and collaborate cross-functionally with the product, brand and strategy teams, and all business units, to ensure each season's product assortment and key stories are brought to market.

"Tara has an impressive track record of developing and implementing strategic product plans that authentically reach diverse audiences to drive business," said Hennike. "We are so pleased that she is bringing her expertise to Carhartt and will grow our Men's category and our PPE business in new ways while delivering the premium, durable workwear that our consumers depend on each day."

Roemke joins Carhartt after 13 years at Ariat International where she most recently served as vice president of apparel and denim product management. Before joining Ariat International, Roemke spent four years at Levi Strauss and two years at Gap Inc. She earned her Bachelor of Marketing from Indiana University in Bloomington.

About Carhartt
Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with approximately 5,500 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

Media contact: Spencer Stewart, Carhartt, Inc., 903-357-9547, [email protected]

SOURCE Carhartt

