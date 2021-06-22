Carhartt Appoints Todd Corley as Senior Vice President of Inclusion and Sustainability

In the newly created senior leadership role, Corley will report directly to Linda Hubbard, President and Chief Operating Officer. The announcement comes just eight months after Corley began as a consultant for Carhartt, during which he was instrumental in navigating conversations and implementing improved internal inclusion practices.

"At Carhartt, we are committed to building a better world with all hard-working people, and we couldn't be happier to have a like-minded leader like Todd to help us bring our core values to life," said Hubbard. "With his proven track record in diversity, equity and inclusion, we're confident that his shared values, strong leadership and strategic expertise will help build upon our 132-year history and foster a culture that our associates, customers and partners can all feel a part of."

A renowned leader in the business management industry, Corley brings more than 20 years of experience for advancing DE&I initiatives in the workplace. As founder of the TAPO Institute, a strategic advisory organization advocating for inclusive leadership, and former corporate officer leading global diversity and inclusion for Abercrombie & Fitch, Corley is an accomplished global executive with rich expertise in change management, organizational behavior, corporate social responsibility, crisis management and financial analysis.

In addition, Corley is a faculty member at Villanova University teaching Human Resource Development and the role that inclusion and diversity can have on creating a strong organizational culture and improving brand reputation. He sits on the Board of the American Heart Association, serving on their National Office's Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Committee and is Board Chair for The National Society of High School Scholars Foundation, founded by the esteemed family that established the Nobel Prize.

Corley earned his MBA from Georgetown University and is a graduate of the inaugural Brand & Reputation Management Program taught by Tuck Executive Education at Dartmouth College.

About Carhartt, Inc.

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with more than 5,300 associates worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com .

