Carhartt Begins Transition to Use of Responsibly Sourced Cotton Guided by Textile Exchange

Workwear Brand Partners with the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol and the Better Cotton Initiative to Source Cotton that is Ecologically Progressive and More Responsibly Grown

DEARBORN, Mich., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carhartt, America's premium workwear brand since 1889, today announced the start of its transition to begin using responsibly sourced and preferred cotton guided by Textile Exchange. To source cotton that is ecologically progressive and more responsibly grown, Carhartt has joined the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol and the Better Cotton initiative.

Carhartt will have full traceability of the U.S. cotton used in its gear through its membership into the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol and the Better Cotton initiative, allowing for increased transparency and greater insights into its supply chain.

With Textile Exchange's management of industry standards in the sustainable fiber and materials industry, Carhartt's membership with U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol and Better Cotton helps build the brand's strategy to source preferred cotton and support farmers as they transition to more responsible cotton growing through education and resources.

"We pride ourselves on our history of manufacturing gear that is built to last from day one with the best and most durable materials available," said Gretchen R. Valade, Director of Sustainability at Carhartt. "Our memberships with the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol and Better Cotton enables us to deliver our gear more sustainably, without sacrificing the durability and quality synonymous with our brand for the last 135 years. We remain committed to exploring more responsibly sourced materials, which is the next step in our mission to leave a better world for the next generation of hardworking people."

Through its membership into the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, Carhartt will have full traceability of the U.S. cotton used in its gear, allowing for increased transparency and greater insights into its supply chain.

"Continuous improvement is a key part of our philosophy, which is why we're eager to help our members work towards greater sustainability by providing measurable and verifiable farm-level data, as well as traceability of the U.S. cotton they are sourcing," said Daren Abney, Executive Director of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol. "We're thrilled that we can support Carhartt on their own continuous improvement journey towards sourcing more sustainable cotton."

Carhartt is committed to improving cotton farming practices globally with Better Cotton, which trains farmers to use water efficiently, care for soil health and natural habitats, reduce the use of harmful chemicals and respect the workers' rights and well-being.

"We are thrilled to have Carhartt join us as a Retailer and Brand Member," said Eva Benavidez Clayton, Senior Director of Membership and Supply Chain here at Better Cotton. "The investment made by Better Cotton Members, though their sourcing of Better Cotton, is an invaluable part of how the program reaches farmers and drives change in the field. We look forward to working together with Carhartt to help them deliver on their sustainable sourcing ambitions, and in turn, contribute to our mission to help cotton communities survive and thrive, while protecting and restoring the environment."

Carhartt's transition to responsibly grown cotton is the next step in the company's journey to produce and manufacture its workwear more sustainably. The Carhartt Reworked resale program has also led to extending the life of over 53,000 garments and kept more than 79,000 products out of landfills since its launch in 2023.

For more information on Carhartt and its efforts to build a better world for all hardworking people, please visit Carhartt.com/isc-hub.

