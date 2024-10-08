Carhartt Celebrates and Supports Hardworking Generational Farmers and Ranchers through Creative Campaign

New "Made In Montana" short film spotlights the hard work of preserving the land and the western way

of life

DEARBORN, Mich., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers and ranchers have always been the backbone of America, providing the nation with essential food and natural resources. Bound by a shared love and appreciation for the hardworking people in the agriculture industry, Carhartt, America's premium workwear brand, and Luke Grimes, Montana-resident and prominent actor and country music artist, are working together to celebrate and support the generational men and women in rural communities as an extension of Carhartt's "History in the Making" campaign.

Coming to life in a newly released short film titled "Made in Montana," the campaign creative spotlights hardworking Montana landowners who are actively keeping the spirit of the American West alive. Narrated by Grimes, the video honors the unsung heroes who keep the land thriving and fertile with food, and preserved for future generations. Captured in the small-town community of Bitterroot Valley, Mont., the creative showcases the value of the skilled trades, the farm and ranch community and local families who are building legacies through hard work – qualities that attracted Grimes and his family to reside in the area and continue to inspire his career as an actor and musician.

"It's easy to just mindlessly go through your day, not thinking about the work that goes into putting food on your plate, but when you live in a place like this, it's in your face all the time, you see the people out there doing it," said Grimes. "Without those people and their hard work, the rest of us wouldn't be able to eat."

Featured within the short film, local community members emphasize the importance of land conservation within the Bitterroot Valley and how it impacts their daily lives as farmers and ranchers. With the support of Montana's nonprofit organization, Bitter Root Land Trust (BRLT), private landowners and community benefit from dedicated conservation tools to help achieve their land preservation and stewardship goals. By partnering with willing landowners to voluntarily place conservation easements on their properties, BRLT helps to protect working farms and ranches, wildlife habitat, and water resources that include clean drinking water for future generations.

Alongside the 'Made in Montana' creative, Carhartt's Montana series – a line inspired by the hardworking people of the American West – has introduced new gear featuring the latest innovations that capture the spirit of Western style and deliver on Carhartt's iconic durability and functionality. Made within Carhartt's global supply chain, new pieces include jackets, outerwear, t-shirts and mid-layers to expand the Montana series' offerings for every working condition.

To further support the exemplary roll-up-your-sleeves attitude shown by American ranchers, Carhartt is contributing $350,000 to The Nature Conservancy (TNC), a global environmental nonprofit organization, to support land preservation efforts. In Montana, TNC conserves working lands to support present and future generations of ranching families by focusing on benefits to natural systems and local communities. Through its grassbanking program – an innovative community partnership that provides ranchers with grasslands to graze their cattle in exchange for conservation action on their own properties – TNC has had positive conservation impact on 300,000 acres in Montana's Northern Great Plains.

"Carhartt is excited about our continued partnership with The Nature Conservancy to support their efforts on the ground in Montana and our home state of Michigan," said Susan Hennike, chief brand officer at Carhartt. "Their locally implemented preservation solutions will only strengthen the legacies of the hardworking generational farmers and ranchers who live and rely upon the land."

Check out Carhartt.com/LukeGrimes for more updates and discover how Carhartt and Grimes are championing hard workers and spotlighting fulfilling careers in the skilled trades. The creative – which also includes :30 and :15 second cuts – will span across different platforms including linear TV, connected TV, digital video, paid digital and social, and streaming audio and online video advertising.

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

Located in the Bitterroot Valley, Montana, the Bitter Root Land Trust (BRLT) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that partners with private landowners to implement voluntary conservation easements on privately owned property to protect working farms and ranches, wildlife habitat, water resources, and open space for future generations. BRLT is one of 1,000+ partner land trusts located across the United States.

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. The Nature Conservancy is working to make a lasting difference around the world in 81 countries and territories (40 by direct conservation impact and 41 through partners) through a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit nature.org or follow @nature_press on X. To learn more about TNC's grassbanking work in Montana, visit nature.org/montana.

