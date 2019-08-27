Carhartt Company Stores Will Be Closed on Labor Day to Honor Hardworking Employees and Consumers

DEARBORN, Mich., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carhartt, America's premium workwear brand since 1889, today announced it will close each of its 30 retail stores, its corporate Dearborn office, and all U.S. manufacturing and distribution facilities on Labor Day to honor its employees and pay tribute to the country's hardest-working people. Whether you're an established veteran having worked on the jobsite for decades or a rookie entering the workforce for the first time, Carhartt recognizes and appreciates the hard work that keeps this nation humming.

"Carhartt is a brand synonymous with hard work, and we want to celebrate and honor not only our associates but all of the hardworking individuals in America that show up day in and day out to get the job done," said Tony Ambroza, Chief Brand Officer at Carhartt. "We are committed to serving the workforce and being a champion for the skilled worker's way of life, and with that, we want all laborers to enjoy a hard-earned, restful day off."

Through the company's "Carhartt for Workers" (CFW) platform, the brand is helping to close the skilled trades gap and advocate for skilled workers. Carhartt is working with its long-time partners for this initiative: SkillsUSA, Team Rubicon, and Future Farmers of America (FFA). Each of these organizations support skilled work in a variety of ways, from offering a pathway to a career in the trades, to engaging youth and veterans through education and training.

The company is also celebrating hardworking men and women with its new campaign titled "Turning Rookies Into Veterans Since 1889", directed by Peter Berg. An award-winning actor and director, Berg has made a significant impact on the film and television industry since 1989 and is a true veteran of his trade.

When asked why he chose to work with Carhartt, Berg responded, "Carhartt is a brand that speaks to me and outfits the people I'm obsessed with. Their iconic patch is a badge of honor for the very cultures that I'm so interested in exploring. The brand has done a good job of staying true to itself, understanding and respecting the working class. That's something I try to do in my career…remember what really inspires me and those are these working class stories. Carhartt's passion is real, it's genuine, and it's not motivated solely by commerce, which makes me a big believer in the brand."

The new campaign was developed to highlight some of the hardest workers, day in and day out – the Rookies. It brings to life the trials and tribulations a Rookie goes through during their first day on the job as they work to earn the respect of their peers. To learn more about the campaign, visit Carhartt.com/LaborDay.

"At Carhartt we honor our 130-year history by treating every day like it's Day 1, and that's what inspired this campaign," said Brian Bennett, Vice President of Brand Creative and Executive Producer at Carhartt. "We made it to remind ourselves to never stop thinking like that rookie during his first day on the job. To be hungry and brave in the face of learning a new livelihood. I hope this campaign tells that nervous new kid or the guy one year away from retiring, don't worry, Carhartt's always got your back. And we couldn't think of anyone better to help us tell it than Peter Berg."

Carhartt has been helping turn rookies into veterans since 1889 and is proud to be celebrating 130 years of building rugged products to serve and protect hardworking people. Whether a rookie or a vet, Carhartt has your back.

About Carhartt, Inc.

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with more than 5,500 associates worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com .

