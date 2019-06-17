Carhartt Continues to Innovate its Iconic Workwear Technology

DEARBORN, Mich., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carhartt, America's leading workwear brand since 1889, announced today that is has received a patent for its Full Swing® technology. Full Swing incorporates a concealed stretch back layer that improves mobility by providing a greater range of motion, while maintaining the integrity and function of the garment. The patented technology can be found in several of the brands outerwear pieces as the company strives to help consumers "Move like you mean it."

Outerwear garments traditionally have outer shells designed with one-piece construction. This can bind, restrict or reduce the range of arm, torso and shoulder motion, particularly when the arms are raised, extended or bent. What makes Full Swing unique is that it improves the range of motion through hidden panels in the back that allow stretch while still maintaining the integrity and function of the gear.

"Carhartt started as an innovation company 130 years ago when Hamilton Carhartt set out to build a better bib for railroad engineers," said Alex Guerrero, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Global Product at Carhartt. "He talked to consumers, listened to their needs and set out to create comfortable, functional and durable workwear around their feedback. That same practice still exists today in our product innovation process; we are inspired by hardworking people every day and continue to bring the best product solutions to market. Our Full Swing technology is just one example."

In fact, Carhartt Full Swing was designed with feedback from hundreds of workers who wanted a better range of movement. With Full Swing, every cut and stitch is designed to help hardworking consumers. Jackets feature the Mighty Back™ bi-swing stretch panel between the shoulders for instant recovery, the Flex Elbow™ with a stretch panel and articulated seams for less restriction, and the underarm Freedom Gusset™ to prevent sleeve ride-ups.

The Full Swing patented technology is offered in several of Carhartt's outwear styles including its Cryder jacket, Armstrong jacket, Caldwell jacket and iconic Chore coat.

Carhartt would like to recognize the Full Swing inventors from the company and thank them for their continued commitment to innovation. Recognized on the patent are:

Jonathan West – Ferndale, Mich.

– Jillian Schopieray – Canton, Mich.

– Jennifer Thompson – Milford, Mich.

– Deborah Newman – Irvine, Ky.

– Iliana Enelia Fiscal Castañeda – Durango, Mexico

Deana Clarke Hunt – Ferndale, Mich.

About Carhartt, Inc.

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with more than 5,500 associates worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com .

