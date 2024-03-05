Carhartt Invests in America's Diverse Workforce with Sales Donation and "For the Love of Labor" Grant to Metallica's Foundation, All Within My Hands, This International Women's Day

Women's gear sales on March 8 to fund scholarships for women pursuing fulfilling careers in the skilled trades

DEARBORN, Mich., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for skilled workers is higher than ever as professionals in the trades retire at a faster rate than younger workers replace them, estimated to leave three million skilled roles unfilled by 2028.1 Despite the widening labor shortage, women only make up roughly 4% of the U.S. skilled workforce2, which is why America's premium workwear brand, Carhartt, is awarding critical funding to organizations that help light the way for women to explore meaningful careers and increase representation in the trades.

In recognition of International Women’s Day, Carhartt is dedicating its Spring 2024 “For the Love of Labor” grant and donating proceeds from women’s apparel sales up to $250,000 on March 8 to benefit Metallica's Foundation, All Within My Hands and its Metallica Scholars Initiative. Carhartt’s For the Love of Labor grant program awards critical funding to organizations in recognized apprenticeship industries, with its Spring 2024 grant dedicated to helping light the way for women to explore meaningful careers and increasing representation in the trades.

In recognition of International Women's Day, Carhartt is donating proceeds from women's apparel sales up to $250,000 on Carhartt.com, Reworked.Carhartt.com and at any one of its 43 retail locations on March 8 – and dedicating its Spring 2024 "For the Love of Labor" grant – to support Metallica's Foundation, All Within My Hands, and its Metallica Scholars Initiative. Created by the members and management of Metallica, All Within My Hands is a philanthropic organization dedicated to creating sustainable communities by connecting future workers with trade programs in their communities.

"Every woman opting for a rewarding career in the skilled workforce is not only contributing to the industries they serve, but also actively challenging outdated stereotypes that often hold back talented individuals from pursuing their passions," said Todd Corley, senior vice president of inclusion, sustainability and community at Carhartt. "By combining efforts with All Within My Hands, we aim to help break down barriers for women in the trades, which include fewer job education programs tailored for women, limited childcare options and a general lack of resources that exacerbate the gender inequity within many industries, to cultivate the next generation of workers making their own history."

Through its partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges, the Metallica Scholars Initiative is uniquely positioned to enhance career and technical education programs at a local level and help foster stronger pathways for women to develop the skills needed to enter a traditional trade or other applied learning program. Now in its fifth year, the Metallica Scholars initiative has impacted the lives of approximately 6,000 students, directly supporting 42 community colleges across 33 states through an investment totaling over $6 million to support the American skilled workforce to-date.

"Careers in the trades are overflowing with high-demand positions offering stable wages that can be life-changing," said Peter Delgrosso, Executive Director of All Within My Hands. "However, these jobs often reside in historically male-dominated industries that present added obstacles for women looking to get involved. Within our program, approximately 30% of the Metallica Scholars have historically been women, and we want that trend to continue. Carhartt's sales donation and For the Love of Labor grant contribute to the resources we need to continue shifting perceptions around the trades and help unlock impactful opportunities for women at a time when we need it most."

This isn't the first time Carhartt and All Within My Hands have teamed up to help close the skilled trades gap. Timed with Labor Day in 2021, the two like-minded partners collaborated on a nationwide campaign, "Hard Rock is Hard Work," aimed to recruit a new generation of workers to the trades, in live events – such as concerts – and beyond.

Since its inception in Aug. 2022, Carhartt's For the Love of Labor grant program has received hundreds of applications and awarded 19 grants – totaling nearly $1.8 million – to eligible U.S.-based 501©3 designated organizations in recognized apprenticeship industries3 that serve at least 100 individuals annually. With Carhartt's funding, recipient organizations have been able to provide hardworking participants with durable gear, tools, childcare and transportation. Several recipient organizations have also added new programs, instructors, resources, and ultimately, graduated more apprenticeship students that are equipped to close the country's skilled trades gap.

To learn more about the For the Love of Labor grant program and how Carhartt is working to build a better world, please visit Carhartt.com/isc-hub or reach out to [email protected].

1 PeopleReady (2023)

2 Zippia (2023)

3 U.S. Department of Labor

About Carhartt

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with more than 3,000 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com .

About All Within My Hands

All Within My Hands (AWMH) was established in 2017 by Metallica to invest in the people and places that have supported the band. It also allows Metallica's fans to engage in philanthropy and volunteerism. The Foundation is dedicated to creating sustainable communities through workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. All expenses of the Foundation are covered by the band, the board, and a few special friends so that 100% of donations go to the organizations it supports. AWMH is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.AllWithinMyHands.org.

