Carhartt Joins Team Rubicon In Its Mission To Serve Those Impacted By Natural Disasters

To help rebuild Houston neighborhoods as the area continues to recover from flooding and wind damage, Carhartt will provide the nonprofit group with 15,000 Carhartt Force® Delmont T-shirts and an initial $200,000 donation to aid in the reconstruction efforts.

Team Rubicon is the nation's only disaster response organization whose volunteers are primarily comprised of U.S. military service veterans. Team Rubicon volunteers, or Greyshirts, use their unique skills and experiences gained from serving in the military to assist those most affected in the immediate aftermath of a natural disaster.

"Team Rubicon is in a unique position to provide both first-class disaster response services, as well as offer job force training and a renewed sense of purpose for America's military veterans," said Tony Ambroza, chief brand officer at Carhartt. "This partnership will ensure that Team Rubicon's hardworking volunteers can continue to rebuild communities while equipped with durable Carhartt products to serve and protect those who have been directly impacted by a natural disaster."

Formed in response to the 2010 Haiti earthquake, Team Rubicon was founded by a small group of veterans searching for an opportunity to give back through continued service. The organization now boasts an 80,000-strong, highly-skilled volunteer workforce. Since its inception, Team Rubicon has responded to more than 250 disasters domestically and internationally, including Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.

"I'd like to thank Carhartt for their contribution to our mission of preventing or alleviating human suffering in the wake of natural disasters," said Jake Wood, co-founder and CEO of Team Rubicon. "Carhartt is known for producing durable and reliable products. In our line of business, our teams are going to some rugged places to do some pretty hard work. So, it's important that we have gear that's as rugged as we are, which is why we are excited about this partnership with Carhartt. We're looking forward to seeing the new grey Team Rubicon t-shirts in action."

Through its partnership with Team Rubicon, Carhartt remains committed to both providing military veterans with avenues into the workforce as well as helping to restore the lives of hardworking people affected by disasters.

About Carhartt, Inc.

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with more than 4,700 associates worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com and follow @Carhartt on Twitter.

About Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon unites the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams. Team Rubicon is a nonprofit organization offering veterans a chance to continue their service by helping those afflicted by disasters, and also themselves. Programs and services are made possible by the support of individual donors, corporate partners, and the dedication of volunteers across the country. To join or support Team Rubicon's mission, visit www.teamrubiconusa.org.

Contact: Tim Gilman Contact: DJ Sprenger

The Brand Amp

Team Rubicon

(949) 438-1076

(469) 471-3155

tim@thebrandamp.com

dj.sprenger@teamrubiconusa.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carhartt-joins-team-rubicon-in-its-mission-to-serve-those-impacted-by-natural-disasters-300660212.html

SOURCE Carhartt

Related Links

http://www.carhartt.com

