Carhartt Launches Limited-Edition National Park Collection in Support of National Park Foundation

New designs spotlight four iconic national parks showcasing the workwear brand's continued support of the Service Corps and commitment to preserving our public lands for generations to come

DEARBORN, Mich., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carhartt, America's premium workwear brand since 1889, today launched its limited-edition National Park Collection, in support of its partnership with the National Park Foundation (NPF). The collection of T-shirts and ballcaps features four iconic West Coast national parks – Denali, Saguaro, Sequoia and Yellowstone – with custom-designed visuals inspired by notable landscapes significant to each park.

With custom-designed visuals inspired by notable national park landscapes, Carhartt’s limited-edition National Park Collection features new T-shirts and ballcaps in support of the workwear brand’s partnership with the National Park Foundation (NPF). The exclusive collaboration was created to further Carhartt’s commitment to the outdoors and its support of the National Park Foundation’s Communities and Workforce initiative, which provides funding for programs to support service corps, local community and workforce development organizations. Each piece in the National Park Collection spotlights recognizable visuals of four iconic West Coast national parks – Denali, Saguaro, Sequoia and Yellowstone – within the Carhartt “C” logo. T-shirts also include exclusive sleeve patches with information on learning more about the service corps.

The exclusive collaboration was created to raise awareness and further Carhartt's commitment to the outdoors and its support of the National Park Foundation's Communities and Workforce initiative. The initiative provides funding for programs to support service corps, local community and workforce development organizations that provide on-the-job training for members, enabling them to develop leadership skills, build teamwork and learn about public lands career paths.

"We're excited for fans of the national parks and the outdoors to experience how the new gear highlights the beautiful features within each national park," said Susan Hennike, chief brand officer at Carhartt. "Inspired by the hardworking people who preserve the beauty and safety of our national parks, this collection aims to raise awareness around our partnership with the National Park Foundation. At Carhartt, we're committed to building a better world, and through this partnership, we've been able to do just that – by cultivating the next generation of outdoor workers and leaders who strive to make their own histories."

Each piece in the National Park Collection features recognizable visuals of the respective national park within the iconic Carhartt "C" logo, including Old Faithful at Yellowstone National Park and General Sherman at Sequoia National Park. T-shirts also include exclusive sleeve patches with information on learning more about the service corps.

The National Park Collection is available in T-shirts for men, women and children and unisex adult ballcaps:

Bound by a shared passion for the outdoors, Carhartt and NPF have teamed up for numerous activations and initiatives since the partnership was established in 2021, including "Outdoor Office," a brand campaign launched in March 2023 designed to reimagine the traditional office job by spotlighting service corps job opportunities that preserve and protect national parks for present and future generations.

Additionally, Carhartt continues to work with NPF to support initiatives designed to build a pipeline of hardworking stewards dedicated to protecting the national parks, such as the Appalachian Conservation Corps at Shenandoah National Park. Created to gain valuable new experience and skills in areas of need for natural resource agencies, the all-women crew improved the views, trails and access at Shenandoah National Park through tree removal, invasive plant removal and other sustainable practices.

For information on service corps projects and other opportunities across national parks, visit Carhartt.com/NPF.

About Carhartt

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

About The National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at www.nationalparks.org.

For Carhartt:

Alex DiFilippo

Carhartt, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Carhartt