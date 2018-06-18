Carhartt, Marvel Create Limited-Edition Luke Cage Hooded Sweatshirt

The sweatshirt takes cues from Carhartt's K122 – Midweight Hooded Zip-Front Sweatshirt with a custom, yellow-lined hood, and a one-of-a-kind Luke Cage logo on the sleeve. The K122, which was first introduced into Carhartt's product line in 2000, is one of the brand's most popular sweatshirts.

"Luke Cage is on the clock 24/7. In his line of work, he can never take a day off," said Tony Ambroza, chief brand officer at Carhartt. "When an invincible, indestructible superhero like Luke Cage decides to wear Carhartt gear instead of a suit and cape, it really personifies the rugged gear we make for those who do the toughest jobs."

The Luke Cage x Carhartt limited-edition hooded sweatshirt is priced at $59.99 and will be available on Carhartt.com and at each of Carhartt's 29 company stores beginning June 18.

"We feel very fortunate to have partnered with Carhartt on this project," said Mindy Hamilton, Marvel's Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships and Marketing. "There's something special about holding a product like this one in your hands because it feels like it's bridging a gap between our fans and the stories that they see unfolding on their screens."

Luke Cage will continue to take on the city's toughest jobs when he returns as the hero of Harlem when the second season of the hit Marvel series premieres June 22, exclusively on Netflix.

