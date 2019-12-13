Carhartt Offers Hardworking Gear For Everyone On The Holiday Shopping List

DERBORN, Mich., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carhartt, America's premium workwear brand since 1889, has launched its annual online holiday gift guide to make shopping for the hardworking people in your life a whole lot easier. From stocking stuffers and winter essentials, to Carhartt's iconic pieces, there is something for everyone. Below are some of Carhartt's featured gifts this year:

Winter Essentials

To brave the frigid winter ahead, Carhartt has gear for men and women tailored to outwork the elements. Popular winter outerwear items for the men on your list include the Duck Quilted Flannel-Lined Active Jac and the Quick Duck Sawtooth Bib Overall with Storm Defender®, the brand's waterproof breathable technology.

For women, choose from items such as the waterproof, breathable and built-to-last Quick Duck Sawtooth Parka or the insulated Full Swing® Cryder Jacket with plenty of stretch.

Carhartt Icons

Carhartt's iconic pieces are tried and true and have stood the test of time. The K87 Workwear Pocket T-Shirt offers a clean yet rugged cotton design that has become a fan favorite for both men and women.

The Washed Duck Work Pant and Sandstone Traditional Coat are top picks for men on and off the jobsite.

Top gifts for women on the go include the Sandstone Mock-Neck Sherpa-Lined Vest and Clarksburg Pullover Sweatshirt.

Stocking Stuffers

Carhartt's popular stocking stuffers include the classic Acrylic Watch Hat, long sleeve tees for men and women, and more. For a truly unique Carhartt take on the stocking itself, check out the Carhartt Christmas Stocking comprised of the brand's renowned Brown Duck fabric.

With the holiday season in full force, Carhartt has your back to make shopping for loved ones a little less stressful. Give the gift of Carhartt and ensure the hardworking people in your life are equipped with gear that works as hard as they do – not just during the holidays, but 24/7.

To receive orders by December 25, orders must be placed on Carhartt.com by the following dates:

Ground Shipping: Order by midnight on 12/15

2-Day Shipping: Order by noon on 12/20

Next-Day Shipping: Order by noon on 12/23

About Carhartt, Inc.

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with more than 5,600 associates worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

Contact: Amy Hellebuyck Contact: Vicky Van Guyse

Carhartt, Inc.

The Brand Amp

(313) 749-6322

(562) 355-5001

ahellebuyck@carhartt.com

vicky@thebrandamp.com

SOURCE Carhartt

Related Links

http://www.carhartt.com

