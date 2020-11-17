Carhartt Outworks the Winter with Enhanced Yukon Extremes Collection

While Carhartt's original Yukon collection was developed over 25 years ago, the company is committed to evolving its products to not only meet the ever-changing needs of consumers, but to also improve its gear as well. The re-invented Yukon Extremes collection was updated this year to be warmer and tougher than any other cold gear on the market, without the weight.

Built to offer complete cold weather defense, the new Yukon Extremes collection has less bulk while adding warmth, increased movement and improved functionality. In addition, it's the first time Yukon Extremes gear has been available in the company's women's line and also introduces a fleece offering.

"With Yukon Extremes, we knew we needed to offer a product that provided extreme warmth and durability at an affordable price point that could be used in the coldest environments – such as the Arctic," said Alex Guerrero, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Global Product at Carhartt. "We're extremely proud of this updated offering and don't believe there are any competitors in this high-end category that deliver the type of enduring value that we do."

To ensure the Yukon Extremes collection would protect hardworking people in the harshest conditions, Carhartt sourced a variety of fabrics that were held to rigorous testing methods. In fact, the company also created its own abrasion testing so that it could aggressively test the durability. As a result, the company selected a 500-denier CORDURA® fabric shell and 3M™ Thinsulate™ insulation for many of the pieces. CORDURA, an innovative suppler of the most durable fabrics, is used extensively in military gear and apparel with proven performance in some of the world's toughest conditions.

Additionally, throughout the design process, Carhartt worked closely with 3M to introduce a new reflective safety technology that offers retro-reflectivity and versatility.

The Carhartt Yukon Extremes collection includes:

Insulated Parka (men's and women's) – This parka packs a serious punch of warmth with a whopping 390 grams of 3M Thinsulate Featherless insulation. Its 500-denier CORDURA shell adds an extra layer of battle-tested toughness for incredible durability. With Scotchlite™ reflective material details, an adjustable hood and rib-knit storm cuffs designed to keep the cold out, consumers will be safe and comfortable in any cold weather condition. This is Carhartt's warmest coat and was tested using our proprietary warmth rating measures.

Insulated Coverall (men's and women's) – These insulated coveralls not only keep consumers warm and moving comfortably in extreme cold, but also protects you from freezing weather, rain, snow and whipping winds. Like the parka, it also features a 500-denier CORDURA shell, as well as 150 grams of 3M Thinsulate insulation for warmth without the weight. Wind Fighter® technology tames the wind and Rain Defender® durable water repellent (DWR) keeps you dry and moving. The coveralls also offer 3M Scotchlite Carbon Black reflective taping on the center back and double front, are knee pad compatible and offer a number of functional pockets.

Insulated Active Jac (men's only ) – This insulated active jac fights off cold, wind, and rain so you can work through whatever weather comes your way. A 6.5-ounce, 500-denier CORDURA nylon shell and 150 grams of 3M Thinsulate featherless insulation offer warmth without the weight. It also features an attached 3M Thinsulate hood with drawcord and 3M Scotchlite Carbon Black reflective taping on center back yolk and front pockets.

Insulated Biberall (men's only) – These bibs are built to protect from freezing weather, snow, wet conditions and whipping winds. Made with 6.5-ounce, 500 denier CORDURA nylon shell and 150g 3M Thinsulate insulation, they also feature 3M Scotchlite carbon black reflective taping to show movement and create enhanced visibility. To ensure a perfect fit, the bibs offer adjustable elastic suspenders and feature a low profile buckle closure and two-way zip front. For impact protection and kneeling comfort, the bibs have double-layer knees with pockets that house the Carhartt knee pads.

Wind Fighter Fleece Active Jac (men's and women's) – When the temperatures are freezing and the wind starts to whip, this active jac is exactly what consumers need to stay warm and comfortable. With a 13-ounce low-pile Sherpa fleece with 500-denier CORDURA fabric overlays for added durability in high wear areas, this jacket is comfortable and lightweight while not removing warmth. For an added layer of safety, 3M Scotchlite Carbon Black reflective taping can be found on the center back yolk.

Full Swing ® Insulated Coat (men's only) – This insulated coat has extra stretch across the shoulders for a full range of motion and fights off cold, wind, and light rain so you can work through any weather. It also features a 6.5-ounce, 500-denier Cordura nylon shell, as well as 150 grams of 3M Thinsulate insulation for warmth without the weight. Consumers will also find a corduroy-trimmed collar with hidden snaps for attaching an optional hood, a droptail hem and numerous functional pockets.

Wind Fighter Fleece Vest (men's only) – This men's fleece vest provides lightweight insulation and wind-fighting protection to stay warm and comfortable. It features a 13-ounce low pile Sherpa fleece reinforced with 500-denier CORDURA fabric overlays, a mock-neck collar with full-zip front, a droptail hem and 3M Scotchlite Carbon Black reflective taping on center back yolk. Consumers will also notice a 3M reflective Carhartt patch.

* CORDURA is a trademark of INVISTA for durable fabrics.

