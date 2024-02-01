Carhartt Redefines Women's Workwear with Spring 2024 Collection, powered by TENCEL™ Fibers

Workwear brand introduces its lightest, softest gear yet designed by – and for – women

DEARBORN, Mich., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With women revamping the definition of "work" and a growing percentage of women entering the skilled trades, Carhartt, America's premium workwear brand since 1889, has developed a new line of workwear for women of all shapes, sizes and lifestyles with the launch of its Women's Spring 2024 collection.

Featuring new sweatshirts and enhanced tees, the Carhartt Women’s Spring 2024 Collection sets a new standard for softness, comfort and durability, both on and off the job.
New pieces consist of premium, durable lightweight TENCEL™ branded fibers in both Jersey and French Terry to offer hardworking women durable yet comfortable gear they can depend on.
With innovations driven by feedback from real hardworking women, the new collection was inspired by, designed by and built for women of all shapes, sizes and lifestyles.
Consisting of premium, durable lightweight TENCEL™ branded fibers in both Jersey and French Terry, the Women's Spring 2024 collection features new Carhartt sweatshirts and enhanced tees that set a new standard for softness, comfort and durability, both on and off the job. Now available on Carhartt.com and select retailers nationwide, each piece combines the soft, warm texture usually found in the coziest sweatshirts and knits with Carhartt's trusted durability that's tough enough to withstand any hardworking task – all inspired by feedback from real hardworking women.

"After meeting with real women in the field, we repeatedly heard they needed lighter, more comfortable clothes versatile enough for both on and off the job that could outlast their day," said Samantha Denton, vice president of women's category at Carhartt. "We went to work to design products that feel softer and lighter, wear better and add breathability, without sacrificing durability. This collection is truly inspired by women, designed by women and built for women who know the definition of hard work."

Carhartt has supported working women since first producing women's coveralls for industry workers in 1917. Recognizing that "work" for today's women translates to multifaceted occupations and responsibilities with versatile needs, the new women's collection from Carhartt is built for women looking for durable, high-quality gear with a comfortable fit they can depend on.

"As a brand built on serving all hardworking people since 1889, creating the best gear possible for women is woven into the fabric of Carhartt's history, and its future," said Susan Hennike, chief brand officer at Carhartt. "Our new line of women's gear represents a key innovation milestone further emphasizing that Carhartt is a brand for her, as we continue to empower and support women to go make history and light the way for future generations."

Featuring both new products and new spring colorways, including Lilac Haze, Dried Clay, Coral Glow and Tropical Peach, the Carhartt Women's Spring 2024 collection with TENCEL™ brand includes:

The TENCEL™ Fiber Series is the first of many upcoming innovations as the brand continues to reinvigorate its women's line in the months ahead. Later this year, Carhartt plans to launch several additional lightweight women's products, ranging from more durable workpants and joggers, to gear designed for sun protection.

Product innovation aside, the brand's commitment to serving hardworking women continues through larger initiatives aimed at lighting the way for more women in the skilled trades and supporting them in all facets of "work." For years, Carhartt has supported myriad efforts benefitting women, most recently underscored with its Nov. 2023 donation to Baby2Baby that provided hardworking moms nationally with basic essentials like diapers, formula and children's clothing. The workwear brand also dedicated its Spring 2023 round of "For The Love of Labor" grants to organizations that provide job training for women entering the skilled trades, with plans for a similar initiative in Spring 2024 on International Women's Day.

For more information on Carhartt women's gear and the TENCEL™ Fiber Series visit Carhartt.com/Carhartt-Womens or follow @carharttwomen on Instagram.

About Carhartt
Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

About TENCEL™
TENCEL™ is the flagship textile fiber brand under The Lenzing Group that represents its specialty textile fiber product offerings and resource-efficient production process innovations. TENCEL™ branded fibers are derived from controlled and certified sources. TENCEL™ Lyocell and Modal fibers can break down and compost at end of life (TUV Austria certified.) The fibers are also certified with the EU Ecolabel (license no. AT/016/001) for environmental excellence, recognizing the high environmental standards throughout their entire life cycle. To learn more about the TENCEL™ brand, please visit www.tencel.com.
For more details around the sustainability features, performance, as well as the technology and production processes behind TENCEL™ branded fibers, please visit www.tencel.com/claims.

