Carhartt Teams with National Park Foundation as Communities and Workforce Partner

DEARBORN, Mich., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no surprise that national park visitation is increasing as more people opt to spend more time outdoors. With the continued increase in foot traffic, there is a growing need to invest more into the National Park System – including its infrastructure, trails and open spaces – so millions of visitors can truly enjoy all the benefits nature has to offer.

As part of its commitment to building a better world with all hardworking people, Carhartt has been actively supporting its consumers' passion for the outdoors – from manufacturing the right gear to advocating for the outdoor recreation industry. With that in mind and in recognition of National Public Lands Day (Sept. 25), Carhartt, America's premium workwear company, is proud to announce that it will provide $750,000 to the National Park Foundation (NPF) over the next three years. As a supporting partner of NPF's Communities and Workforce initiative, funds will be used to support service corps, local community and workforce development organizations that provide on-the-job training for members, enabling them to develop leadership skills, build teamwork, and learn about public lands career paths.

"For more than 130 years, Carhartt has built rugged and durable gear for hardworking people, on and off the job … understanding that after a day of hard work, there's nothing better than the great outdoors," said Todd Corley, Senior Vice President of Inclusion and Sustainability at Carhartt. "However, there is an increased need for the workforce that maintains the beauty and safety of these public spaces, so we're honored to partner with the National Park Foundation to help strengthen the communities and crews who work day-in and day-out to make our public lands enjoyable today and for generations to come."

Bound by shared values, the partnership will enable service corps programs to continue providing the necessary resources to promote job training, education and preservation with a focus on inspiring and diversifying the next generation of outdoor workers and leaders. Carhartt is committed to helping people find a rewarding path in the skilled trades or workforce education opportunities.

"National parks are the landscapes on which we build community together," said Will Shafroth, president and CEO of the National Park Foundation. "For many participants, service corps provide a first-time experience in a national park, inspiring a lifelong connection to these special places."

Service corps are community organizations which engage young adults and veterans in projects that address recreation, conservation, disaster response and community needs. Members of a service corps crew gain valuable skills that can be leveraged for careers in their local communities, potentially with the National Park Service, with other federal land management agencies like U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish & Wildlife, and Bureau of Land Management, or with conservation organizations in both the public and private sectors.

For more information on Carhartt and its efforts to build a better world, please visit www.carhartt.com.

About Carhartt, Inc.

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with more than 5,500 associates worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

About the National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at www.nationalparks.org.

Contact: Amy Hellebuyck Spencer Stewart

Carhartt, Inc. Zeno Group for Carhartt

(313) 749-6322 (903) 357-9547

[email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Carhartt

Related Links

http://www.carhartt.com

