Carhartt x Guinness Encourage Consumers To #MakeYourOwnParade With Introduction Of New Collection

The iconic brands are calling on hardworking men and women to reimagine their St. Patrick's Day celebrations from home. No matter the circumstances, the spirit of the holiday must live on – it just may require folks to #MakeYourOwnParade. Consumers are encouraged to recreate their holiday traditions in a new way and share their at-home parade using the hashtag and tagging @Carhartt on Instagram.

"Throughout 2020, we saw the resiliency of hard-working people all around the world," said Janet Ries, Vice President of Marketing at Carhartt. "We've had to reinvent the way we connect and how we share experiences. So while we're still unable to celebrate in person, we encourage everyone to #MakeYourOwnParade and share your celebrations in the safest, most connected and optimistic way."

And until we march again, the two brands are excited to launch their third collection, featuring men's and women's sweatshirts, t-shirts and hats in select colors that perfectly blend the spirit of Guinness with the quality of Carhartt. This year, select items will feature a "Work for the Better" tagline.

Two years ago, Guinness and Carhartt came together to "Work for the Better" by making a special-edition lager to raise money for the heroic first responders of Team Rubicon. Last year, the two companies lent a hand to help fund and support the hardworking Plumbers Union of Chicago, who are also known to dye the Chicago River green on occasion. Now, as this year's holiday approaches, the two brands are celebrating the hardworking men and women who "Work for the Better" and help build a better world.

"As a company rooted in a rich history of hard work and a reputation for quality, we couldn't think of a more fitting partner to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with than our friends at Carhartt," said Nikhil Shah, Guinness Brand Director. "The holiday has taken on a new meaning for us this year and, with this new collection, we remain strong in our commitment to uplifting people and communities during this time."

All Carhartt x Guinness collection items can be found on Carhartt.com, in Carhartt retail stores across the country and in select retailers beginning on February 17th. To learn more about the new collection and #MakeYourOwnParade, visit www.Carhartt.com.

About Carhartt, Inc.

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with more than 5,500 associates worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com .

About Guinness

The Guinness brand was established in 1759, when Arthur Guinness signed a 9,000 year lease on St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin. Brewed using four main ingredients, water, barley (malted & roasted), hops and yeast, Guinness is the world's most popular stout. The iconic beer is brewed in 49 countries worldwide and sold in over 150 with almost 9 million glasses of Guinness enjoyed every day around the world. The most GUINNESS is sold in Great Britain, Ireland, USA, Nigeria and Cameroon. More information can be found at www.guinness.com.

SOURCE Carhartt

Related Links

http://www.carhartt.com

