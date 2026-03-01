Caribbean Climate Scientist and IPCC Author Michael A. Taylor on Planet Classroom

New Net Zero Speaks Episode Delivers Urgent Climate Resilience Roadmap for Heat, Flooding, and Coastal Storm Risk in the Caribbean

NEW YORK, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Planet Classroom Network, in association with the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement, announces a new episode of Net Zero Speaks featuring Professor Michael A. Taylor, Caribbean climate scientist and Coordinating Lead Author of the IPCC 1.5°C Special Report.

In conversation with youth host Pranav Kumar Gahadwal, Professor Taylor translates climate science into immediate, local action — explaining how rising night temperatures, extreme heat, flash flooding, water insecurity, and coastal erosion are already impacting Caribbean communities.

"The science shows that the nights are warming faster than the days," said Professor Michael A. Taylor. "We depend on the night to cool down — and that's not happening anymore."

Rather than focusing on distant climate targets, Taylor outlines actionable, low-cost climate adaptation strategies communities can implement now. His "Triple C" water security framework — Conserve, Capture, Care — is paired with practical heat mitigation measures such as shade expansion, reflective roofing, hydration access, improved ventilation, and nature-based cooling. He also details storm resilience upgrades, including multi-channel early warning systems, stronger shelter standards, and pre-positioned emergency resources.

"This episode moves climate change from abstract data to daily decision-making — water security, school heat safety, and local storm readiness," said Pranav Kumar Gahadwal. "Professor Taylor makes climate resilience practical."

The discussion directly addresses a central challenge in climate policy: implementation. Taylor emphasizes starting with community-driven projects, measuring outcomes people can feel — fewer power outages, reliable water supply, safer schools — and scaling success regionally.

"Climate resilience is not theoretical," said C. M. (Cathy) Rubin, Co-Founder and CEO of Planet Classroom. "Protecting communities from heat, flooding, and storms requires decisions we can make now — and leadership willing to act."

About Net Zero Speaks

Net Zero Speaks is an internationally recognized climate leadership video series co-produced by Planet Classroom and the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement. The series connects global youth climate activists with leading climate scientists, policymakers, and sustainability experts to examine net-zero emissions, climate adaptation, biodiversity protection, and climate accountability. By positioning youth as informed accountability partners, the series advances measurable pathways toward achieving international net-zero commitments.

About Planet Classroom

The Planet Classroom Network, produced by CMRubinWorld, is a global media ecosystem and YouTube channel uniting creators, youth leaders, educators, policymakers, and international cultural partners. Featuring nearly 1,000 original short films from more than 400 international filmmakers and curators, Planet Classroom showcases documentaries, narrative films, dance, music, visual arts, and emerging technologies shaping education, climate action, artificial intelligence, sustainability, and global innovation.

