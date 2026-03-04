Planet Classroom Launches March Film Slate on Youth Mental Health, Indigenous Storytelling, Sustainable Fashion, AI Technology, and Girls' Leadership

Nine new films explore opera training, bullying and resilience, climate-conscious design, immersive VR, spatial computing, and global youth empowerment — now streaming on YouTube

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Planet Classroom Network, produced by CMRubinWorld, announces the release of nine original and curated short films premiering throughout March 2026 on the Planet Classroom YouTube channel. Spanning youth mental health, Indigenous storytelling, sustainable fashion innovation, immersive technology, music education, and girls' leadership, the March slate spotlights how young people are shaping conversations around today's most urgent global challenges.

Created in partnership with Bard College Conservatory of Music, KIDS FIRST! Film Festival, Actuality Abroad, and Planet Classroom's Problem Solver series, the films combine artistic excellence with youth-driven global perspectives.

March 2026 Film Lineup

Thank You, Do You Have Anything in German?

Presented by Bard College Conservatory of Music

Featuring the Graduate Vocal Arts Program

Under the guidance of Stephanie Blythe and Howard Watkins

A behind-the-scenes exploration of opera training, featuring German arias by Strauss, Mozart, Korngold, Humperdinck, and Weber — offering rare insight into the discipline and mentorship behind professional vocal performance.

The Friend

Directed by Nanni Mann | Curated by KIDS FIRST! Film Festival

A powerful short film addressing bullying, youth mental health, and resilience, following a twelve-year-old girl who uses imagination to survive emotional harm.

Giving Women a Choice

Directed by Andrea Keating | Produced by Alicia Johnson | Curated by Actuality Abroad

Filmed in Antigua, Guatemala, this documentary follows Mayan women gaining healthcare access, vocational skills, and autonomy through the grassroots organization Manos Abiertas.

Ritmo En Los Barrios (Rhythm in the Neighborhoods)

Directed by Sarah Baker | Produced by Gabriela Schulte | Curated by Actuality Abroad

Set in Bogotá, Colombia, this uplifting film shows how music education builds confidence, creativity, and belonging in marginalized youth communities.

Kapaemahu (The Healer Stones)

Directed and produced by Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, Dean Hamer, and Joe Wilson

An award-winning animated short restoring a sacred Hawaiian legend about four māhū healers — honoring Indigenous knowledge, gender diversity, and cultural memory nearly erased by colonization.

Empowering Girls: How Girls Inc. Builds Future Leaders

Produced by Abhitha Samudrala | Planet Classroom — Problem Solver

An in-depth look at how Girls Inc., founded in 1864, supports millions of girls across the U.S. and Canada through mentorship, education, and leadership training.

Custom Jeans, Zero Waste: The Unspun Revolution

Produced by Breanna Burba | Planet Classroom — Problem Solver

A sustainable fashion innovation story exploring how unspun uses body scanning, robotics, and 3D weaving technology to eliminate overproduction and reduce fashion waste.

Spatial Computing: Real Meets Virtual

Created by Gabriela Zavala | Planet Classroom — Problem Solver

A concise explainer on how spatial computing merges digital and physical worlds, transforming education, architecture, and collaborative design through immersive 3D technology.

Sandbox VR: Step Inside the Future

Created by Nadia Quito | Planet Classroom — Problem Solver

An inside look at how full-body motion capture and immersive virtual reality technology are redefining social gaming and experiential entertainment.

Throughout March, all films premiere on the Planet Classroom YouTube channel, where youth audiences engage directly with global issues through award-winning films, youth-written VIEWS critiques, and filmmaker conversations that connect culture, innovation, and measurable impact.

🎬 Watch the March film slate now

About Planet Classroom

The Planet Classroom Network, produced by CMRubinWorld, is a global media ecosystem and YouTube channel uniting creators, youth leaders, educators, policymakers, and international cultural partners to explore today's most urgent global challenges. Featuring nearly 1,000 original short films created by more than 400 international filmmakers and curators worldwide, Planet Classroom showcases documentaries, narrative films, dance, music, visual arts, and breakthrough technologies transforming education, climate action, artificial intelligence, sustainability, and global innovation. Through acclaimed series including AI for a Better World, Net Zero Speaks, and Problem Solvers, Planet Classroom elevates youth voice, ethical innovation, and practical solutions — created for and with young people worldwide.

