Caribbean Wellness Tradition Goes Global: Mira's Harvest Launches Exotic Soursop Bitters

SADDLE BROOK, N.J., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mira's Harvest is proud to announce the launch of its Exotic Soursop Bitters, a Caribbean inspired herbal remedy designed to support digestion, boost immunity, and energize daily life. This unique product combines centuries old traditions with modern wellness innovation, bringing the powerful benefits of Caribbean remedies to a global audience.

Gut health concerns are on the rise, with an estimated 70 million Americans affected annually, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. The Exotic Soursop Bitters offers a natural, time-tested solution, crafted with sustainably sourced ingredients such as soursop leaf, bitterwood, and sarsaparilla. This potent blend helps ease bloating, promote gut health, and support overall vitality.

"Our Exotic Soursop Bitters is more than just a product. It is a connection to the rich wellness traditions of the Caribbean," said Theo Edwards, Head of Partnerships at Mira's Harvest. "We are thrilled to introduce this remedy to the world and help consumers take charge of their health naturally."

The launch comes as demand for natural remedies continues to grow, driven by increasing consumer awareness of holistic health solutions. Mira's Harvest blends cultural authenticity with modern standards, ensuring high quality products that meet today's wellness needs. Every bottle is sustainably packaged, reflecting the company's commitment to eco-friendly practices.

Mira's Harvest's Exotic Soursop Bitters is part of a growing lineup of premium herbal remedies, including its Radiant Sea Moss Tonic. Together, these products aim to empower individuals to live healthier, more vibrant lives while honoring the cultural heritage that inspires them.

About Mira's Harvest

Founded in 2024, Mira's Harvest is a wellness brand rooted in Caribbean heritage, offering natural remedies that combine tradition and innovation. Its products are designed to support digestion, boost energy, and enhance vitality while celebrating the legacy of Caribbean health practices.

To learn more, visit www.mirasharvest.com or follow @mirasHarvest on social media.

For media inquiries or product samples, please contact:

Theo Edwards

Head of Partnerships

Phone: 201-503-5854

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Mira's Harvest