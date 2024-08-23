Caring for Caregivers - RAAPID to Showcase AI-Powered Prospective Risk Adjustment Platform at RISE West 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RAAPID, a leader in advanced risk adjustment technologies, is proud to announce its sponsorship and participation in RISE West 2024, scheduled for September 11-13 in Colorado Springs. This premier event gathers the healthcare industry's top professionals and focuses on the latest advancements in risk adjustment, value-based care, and clinical documentation improvement (CDI).

RAAPID at RISE West 2024

At RISE West 2024, RAAPID will showcase its state-of-the-art Prospective Risk Adjustment AI platform, an end-to-end solution meticulously designed to enhance every phase of clinical encounters. With two successful PoCs (Proof of concept) with large & live customer provider settings, RAAPID believes this solution is the need of the hour for this industry. RAAPID was delivered and identified per patient revenue opportunity of $10K+, demonstrating significant ROI (return on investment). From pre-visit to post-visit, RAAPID's platform leverages Neuro-Symbolic AI to elevate the capture of recaptured and suspecting chronic conditions accurately by analyzing structured and unstructured clinical data. It ensures that healthcare providers capture the most comprehensive and precise risk profiles, leading to improved patient outcomes, reduced provider's (including care team) abrasion, and optimized revenue integrity.

Key Features of RAAPID's Prospective Risk Adjustment Solution:

Pre-Visit Analysis: Provides a detailed overview of suspected care gaps, emerging chronic conditions, and existing chronic conditions before patient appointments, empowering providers with critical insights to address each patient's unique needs effectively.

Provides a detailed overview of suspected care gaps, emerging chronic conditions, and existing chronic conditions before patient appointments, empowering providers with critical insights to address each patient's unique needs effectively. Point-of-Care Insights: Delivers real-time, clinically validated, actionable diagnostic information during patient encounters within the EHR, reducing physician burnout and the likelihood of missed conditions and ensuring thorough documentation and accurate coding.

Delivers real-time, clinically validated, actionable diagnostic information during patient encounters within the EHR, reducing physician burnout and the likelihood of missed conditions and ensuring thorough documentation and accurate coding. Post-Visit Audit: This enhances documentation accuracy post-encounter by capturing and reporting all relevant conditions to optimize reimbursement and ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

RAAPID's solution is uniquely positioned to meet the demands of today's healthcare environment, where the shift to value-based care necessitates precise, efficient, and compliant risk adjustment processes. By integrating advanced AI and NLP technologies, RAAPID's platform increases coding accuracy and reduces clinician workload, allowing providers to focus on what matters most—patient care.

"We are excited to introduce our latest innovations at RISE West 2024," said Michael Clark, President & Chief Growth Officer at RAAPID. "Our goal is to equip payers and providers with the tools they need to enhance operational efficiency, drive better patient outcomes, ROI, and achieve more accurate and compliant risk adjustment."

About RAAPID

RAAPID is a healthcare technology innovator serving payers, providers, and supporting organizations. Utilizing artificial intelligence, machine learning, clinically trained natural language processing, and knowledge graphs, RAAPID powers workflow applications that facilitate the transition to value-based care. RAAPID's cloud-based Risk Adjustment platform, available as SaaS and API, processes structured and unstructured patient data to accurately identify chronic conditions, determine HCC codes, calculate risk scores, and analyze population health trends. Serving providers & payers involved in value-based care settings, Medicare Advantage, ACA, and Medicare ACO programs, RAAPID delivers solutions that drive revenue, capture accurate patient risk, reduce physician burnout, administrative costs, and ensure compliance.

