Caring for the Waters That Shape the Tennessee River Valley: Volunteers Mobilize for 2026 Spring Cleanups

NORRIS, Tenn., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring greens the Tennessee River Valley, the Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council is calling on residents, visitors, and outdoor enthusiasts to help protect the region's rivers, lakes, and trails by joining volunteer cleanups and stewardship events throughout March.

With hundreds of thousands of acres of public lands and waterways, protecting the Tennessee River Valley requires cooperation among public agencies, nonprofits, grassroots organizations, and local communities. Partners such as the Tennessee Valley Authority, conservation groups, and volunteers play an important role in keeping the watershed healthy and accessible for recreation and wildlife.

Each spring, volunteers gather across the valley to remove trash from shorelines, waterways, and trails. Litter not only detracts from the region's scenic beauty but can also harm wildlife, degrade natural habitats, and impact water quality throughout the watershed.

Across the region, grassroots groups are stepping up to make a difference. Organizations including Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful, the Norris Lake Project, the Tellico River Cleanup, and local Keep America Beautiful affiliates like Johnson City that host volunteer days and educational efforts aimed at protecting waterways and natural landscapes.

"In a region defined by rivers, lakes, and mountain landscapes, stewardship is a shared responsibility," said Julie Graham, a spokesperson for the Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council. "When visitors and residents alike practice simple habits—packing out trash, respecting wildlife, and leaving natural places better than they found them—we protect the waters that sustain our communities, recreation, and wildlife."

The council also promotes responsible outdoor recreation through the principles of Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics and Tread Lightly! encouraging hikers, paddlers, anglers, cyclists, and boaters to follow the "pack it in, pack it out" ethic and tread responsibly while enjoying the outdoors.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has proclaimed March as Keep Tennessee Beautiful Month, with this year's kickoff held today, March 12 in Memphis, Tennessee as part of a statewide effort to inspire local stewardship activities during the commemorative year of America 250.

"If every hiker, biker, angler, and boater takes one small step to care for the outdoors, the Tennessee River Valley watershed will continue to thrive as a destination for recreation, a source of clean drinking water, and a healthy habitat for wildlife," the council added.

Community members, families, and outdoor groups are encouraged to join local cleanup efforts and help steward the rivers, lakes, and trails of the Tennessee River Valley throughout the spring season. Learn more here.

The TRV Stewardship Council is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting stewardship, economic vitality, and tourism across the seven-state Tennessee River Valley watershed. The Council works to connect communities and visitors through initiatives that celebrate the region's diverse landscapes, history, and culture. The Council's efforts are made possible through the generous support of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

