Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council Welcomes New Board Member, Amanda McGowan

NORRIS, Tenn., Nov. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council is proud to announce the appointment of Amanda McGowan , Director of Operations for the South Central Tennessee Tourism Association (SCTTA) , to its Board of Directors.

A native of Manchester, Tennessee , McGowan brings a strong background in tourism development, business strategy, and community revitalization to the Council. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee Southern in Pulaski and earned her MBA in 2023 .

Before joining SCTTA, McGowan spent more than two years with the Giles County Chamber of Commerce , where she supported both the Visit Pulaski tourism brand and the Historic Downtown Pulaski Main Street Program . This experience gave her first-hand insight into how tourism and Main Street initiatives work together to strengthen local economies and preserve the unique character of Tennessee communities.

In her current role as Director of Operations , McGowan oversees SCTTA's tourism partnership program, collaborating with small businesses, attractions, and local organizations to maximize the benefits of visitor engagement. Her leadership in business development and strategic partnerships has made her a trusted advocate for tourism partners throughout the South Central region.

"We are delighted to welcome Amanda to the Stewardship Council," said Executive Director, Julie Graham. "Her operational expertise, understanding of regional collaboration, and passion for community-based tourism will be invaluable as we continue our mission to promote, protect, and connect the stories of the Tennessee River Valley."

McGowan joins a dedicated group of tourism, conservation, and community leaders working together to enhance awareness of the Tennessee River Valley as a premier destination for natural beauty, cultural heritage, and sustainable travel experiences.

"I'm honored to join the Stewardship Council and to contribute to the ongoing work of connecting travelers and residents alike to the incredible resources of the Tennessee River Valley," said McGowan. "Tourism is at its best when it uplifts communities, and I look forward to collaborating with partners across the region to help tell that story."

To learn more about the work of the Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council or to get involved in preserving and promoting the people, places, and stories that make this region unique, visit www.exploreTRV.com or follow the Tennessee River Valley on social media @ExploreTRV.

The Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting stewardship, economic vitality, and tourism across the seven-state Tennessee River watershed. The Council works to connect communities and visitors through initiatives that celebrate the region's diverse landscapes, history, and culture. The Council's efforts are made possible through the generous support of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).



