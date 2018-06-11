Caring Foundation of Texas Rolls Out New Fleet to Continue Improving Health in Texas

The vehicles – the first new Care Van fleet rolled out by the Caring Foundation of Texas in 20 years – will anchor the foundation's community outreach efforts which started in 1991. The Care Vans, the foundation's signature program, hit the road in 1997. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas serves as the foundation's statewide sponsor covering all the administrative costs.

In addition to unveiling the new Care Van fleet, two new immunization initiatives – one targeting expectant mothers and the other unvaccinated adults – also were announced during the festivities which included community partners, BCBSTX executives, employees and affiliate board of directors members.

Since the Care Vans' launch 20 years ago, nearly 860,000 children have received more than 1.3 million immunizations at no cost – a significant contribution to public health in Texas as it is estimated that every dollar spent on immunizations saves $18.40 in health care costs. The mobile outreach program delivers immunizations across the state at day care centers, schools and other community locations that are convenient for families.

"If you think for a minute about how best to make a difference in the state in terms of moving the healthcare needle, the Care Van program serves as a measurable testament," said Dr. Dan McCoy, President, BCBSTX. "Immunizations are a fundamental piece of preventive care for infants, children, teens and adults. Unfortunately, many Texans do not have access to this basic health service. That's why the Care Van program is important, and we are proud to support it both in spirit and resources."

As immunizations are important for expectant mothers, the Care Van program - working in conjunction with community partners, will now provide pertussis and influenza vaccines to expectant mothers 19 years and older. These vaccines may help protect mothers and unborn children from vaccine-preventable diseases.

Moreover, the Care Van program also will collaborate with community partners to provide influenza and Tdap immunizations to senior adults 54 to 60 years old. Several preventable diseases cause significant illness and even death in unvaccinated adults. Among the most important vaccinations adults should always discuss with their physicians are influenza, pneumococcal, shingles and Tdap.

"When you consider the return on investment of the Care Van program you have to look at lives – children and families – it has touched over the years, not the dollars," said Dr. Esteban López, Chief Medical Officer, BCBSTX. "Roughly, 18 percent of Texas children live in poverty, which affect health outcomes. This program is about serving those who do not routinely access traditional health care systems nor receive preventative care. By that measure, it has been a resounding success for Texas families."

The goal is to eliminate barriers that prevent children from receiving basic health services such as immunizations.

About the Care Van Program

Established in 1991, the Caring Foundation of Texas is a 501(c)3 organization, funded by community contributions, corporate sponsorships, foundation grants and in-kind donations. The foundation's signature program is the Care Van® Program which provides access to immunizations, oral care and health education for uninsured and medically underserved children at no cost to their families. "Care Vans" are uniquely designed to eliminate barriers that commonly prevent children from receiving on-time, age-appropriate immunizations and dental care in traditional health care settings. It's the only statewide program of this kind! Care Vans travel to schools, churches, shopping malls and community events to conduct health outreach services. Additionally, through extended health education collaborations, the Care Van Program helps provide health, hygiene and wellness education for children and adolescents. The program focuses on preventative health initiatives to foster healthier lifestyles for Texans.

