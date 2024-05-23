Caring Senior Service Earns Spot Among Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

The non-medical home care company is one of only 100 franchises selected for the prestigious list this year

SAN ANTONIO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Senior Service, a non-medical home care services company, has been named one of Entrepreneur magazine's Top 100 Franchises for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for 2024.

Caring Senior Service is one of only 100 franchises selected by Entrepreneur for the Top Franchises for DEI based on information the company submitted and the magazine editors' independent research.

"We are thrilled with our inclusion in Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for DEI list this year and consider it a reflection of our collective commitment to inclusion," said Caring Senior Service founder and CEO Jeff Salter. "We believe in diversity of thought and opinion, and we actively recruit team members with distinctive identities. Our goal is to match our clients with the caregivers who will work well with them, and this diversity helps fulfill this goal. Our team of fantastic franchise owners come from a variety of diverse backgrounds, but we all share a common goal: to help seniors throughout the country remain safely at home."

All of the companies recognized in Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion list were chosen editorially, and are listed in alphabetical order. The list is featured in the May/June issue of the print magazine and can be viewed online by visiting https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/directory/top-diversity-ranking.

The editors based their decisions on information submitted by the companies, as well as their own independent research. Brands were selected for a variety of reasons. Some offer franchise fee discounts and other assistance to help those who identify as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color), women, or LGBTQ+. Some promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in other ways, including the communities they serve and the services they offer; initiatives and programs they have implemented at both the corporate and franchise level; representation among their leadership team, franchisees, and employees; and more.

"Franchising is truly an opportunity that's available to all, but not everyone is aware that it's within their reach," said Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "That's why we want to celebrate the brands that do the most to expand opportunities for everyone—and who are improving their businesses by ensuring that many different voices and experiences are welcomed."

Caring Senior Service opened its first location in Odessa, Texas, in 1991, and added several other locations in the Lone Star State before creating its franchise development division in 2002. The company now has more than 50 locations in nearly 20 states. For more information about Caring Senior Service, please visit their website at https://www.caringseniorservice.com/.

About Caring Senior Service

Caring Senior Service is a non-medical home care services company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors, the disabled population and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living such as bathing, personal care, running errands and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts more than 50 locations throughout the United States. Caring Senior Service has also been named as one of the Franchise Business Review's top franchises in 2022 and 2023 and has created programs to assist potential franchisees in choosing a location and training their staff.

In 2021, Caring Senior Service created a non-profit organization called "Close the Gap in Senior Care" to raise awareness of the overlooked and underserved aspects of senior care. Salter launched Close the Gap with an electric bike ride to each Caring Senior Service franchise location throughout the country, totaling more than 9,000 miles.

For more information on Caring Senior Service, please visit their website at https://www.caringseniorservice.com/.

