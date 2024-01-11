Caring Senior Service makes the Franchise Business Review's Top Franchise List for the third consecutive year

The Texas-based private-duty, non-medical home services company earns a spot on the prestigious list based on the recommendations of its franchise owners

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Senior Service, a private-duty, non-medical home care services company, was recently named a Top Franchise for 2024 by Franchise Business Review. This is the 19th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners.

The list is available at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/lists/top-200-franchises/.

"It's a wonderful honor to have made the Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises for the third year in a row," said Caring Senior Service CEO and founder Jeff Salter. "Our placement is especially meaningful because it's based on the feedback from our incredible franchise owners. Caring Senior Service is able to carry out its mission of providing our clients with the ability to stay healthy and happy at home because of the hard work of our franchise owners. We succeed because of their dedication."

Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises.

Caring Senior Service was among more than 375 franchise brands, representing 35,000 franchise owners, who participated in Franchise Business Review's research. Caring Senior Service's franchise owners were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

The company's survey data showed that its franchise owners ranked Caring Senior Service as "very good" in training and support, leadership, core values, franchise community and self-evaluation.

"Franchisee satisfaction continues to be the leading indicator of franchise performance and system health, and we are pleased to report that our latest research shows satisfaction has remained at some of the highest levels in the past 19 years," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "In fact, our survey results show that three out of four franchise owners would recommend their brand to others. That's extremely encouraging news for franchise owners and anyone considering investing in a franchise. As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to helping prospective franchisees get an objective view of the best franchise opportunities available based on actual feedback from the people who own them. Each of the award winners on this year's list of the 200 Top Franchises received stellar ratings from their franchisees in the areas crucial to success in operating a franchise, including training & support, leadership, innovation, culture, and financial opportunity."

For more information about Caring Senior Service, visit https://www.caringseniorservice.com/.

About Caring Senior Service

Caring Senior Service is a non-medical home care services company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors, the disabled population and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living such as bathing, personal care, running errands and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts more than 50 locations throughout the United States. Caring Senior Service has also been named as one of the Franchise Business Review's top franchises in 2022 and 2023 and has created programs to assist potential franchisees in choosing a location and training their staff.

In 2021, Caring Senior Service created a non-profit organization called "Close the Gap in Senior Care" to raise awareness of the overlooked and underserved aspects of senior care. Salter launched Close the Gap with an electric bike ride to each Caring Senior Service franchise location throughout the country, totaling more than 9,000 miles.

For more information on Caring Senior Service, please visit their website at https://www.caringseniorservice.com/.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.

