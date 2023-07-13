Caring Senior Service hires experienced home care executive as new director of marketing

Devin Bevis will use his experience as a home care director and marketing professional to elevate the non-medical home care company's brand and marketing outreach

SAN ANTONIO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Senior Service, a private-duty, non-medical senior home care services company, announced today that it has hired Devin Bevis as its new marketing director. He will be tasked with boosting the company's brand and directing a more aggressive outreach to serve more families and potential clients.

Devin Bevis will use his experience as a home care director and marketing professional to elevate Caring Senior Service's brand.

"It's a pleasure to be returning to the home care industry," Bevis said. "I love working at the intersection of home care and franchising. One of the best things about marketing for a growing organization is the opportunity to collaborate with driven entrepreneurs to build meaningful relationships that contribute to the development of an even stronger franchise brand."

Bevis spent the last two years as the marketing director for a leading residential remodeling franchise brand but previously served as the executive director of franchising services for FirstLight Home Care building a strong marketing presence from the ground up for its first 12 years. He and his father, Jeff Bevis, created the FirstLight Home Care brand from the ground up in 2010 and grew that company into an Inc. 5000 company in its first year of eligibility in 2013. The company stayed on the Inc. 5000 list for a total of seven consecutive years under their leadership.

Devin Bevis left the home care brand in May 2021 to return to his marketing roots. Prior to starting the FirstLight brand with his father, Bevis had served as a marketing expert specializing in several different industries.

"I'm grateful to be contributing to a highly talented team that is dedicated to growing the Caring Senior Service brand the right way by focusing on the well-being of team members, caregivers, clients, and franchisees," he said. "I am really excited about the opportunity to cultivate our brand as an innovative and dedicated home care services company that is deeply committed to the independence and quality of life of our clients. That focus extends beyond traditional care by harnessing cutting-edge technology to enhance and optimize the care we provide. By blending our compassionate approach with state-of-the-art solutions, we aim to redefine the standards of excellence in the industry and positively transform the lives of those we serve."

Caring Senior Service CEO and founder Jeff Salter said Bevis' vast experience in both the home care service industry and in entrepreneurial environments is the perfect complement to Caring Senior Service's growth objectives.

"Devin is a fantastic addition to our leadership team," Salter said. "We look forward to having Devin's talents in both marketing and in the home care industry on hand to help us continue building our brand as a compassionate advocate for at-home care. His experience will help us develop our brand outreach program as we continue to promote our high level of client care."

Bevis will lead the marketing division from Caring Senior Service's national headquarters in San Antonio, Texas.

About Caring Senior Service

Caring Senior Service is a non-medical home care services company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors, the disabled population and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living such as bathing, personal care, running errands and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts more than 50 locations throughout the U.S. Its non-profit "Close the Gap in Senior Care" began in 2021 to raise awareness of the overlooked and underserved aspects of senior care. This program was launched when Salter rode an electric bike more than 9,000 miles to each Caring Senior Service location nationwide to raise awareness of home modifications needed to avoid fall risks among the senior population. For more information on Caring Senior Service, please visit their website at https://www.caringseniorservice.com/.

