CaringBridge Appoints Stephanie Schmid as Chief Executive Officer

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CaringBridge today announced the appointment of Stephanie Schmid as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Schmid has served as Interim CEO since October 2025, providing steady leadership and continuity during a period of transition. In her role, she will continue advancing CaringBridge's vision to ensure no one goes through a health journey alone.

Since stepping into the interim position, Schmid has led the organization's strategic priorities, strengthened key partnerships, and supported ongoing innovation across the platform.

"The opportunity ahead of us is both clear and compelling. We will focus on expanding to more caregivers, patients, and families who need connection and support during health challenges, investing in awareness, partnerships, and innovation that ensure CaringBridge is accessible at the moments it matters most," shared Schmid.

Schmid previously served as CaringBridge's Chief Growth Officer, where she played a critical role in expanding partnerships, advancing revenue strategies, and deepening organizational impact.

"The Board is confident in Stephanie's ability to lead CaringBridge forward," said Sarah Krevans, CaringBridge Board Chair. "She has demonstrated steady leadership, along with the strategic clarity and execution needed to expand CaringBridge's reach. We are confident in her ability to advance our mission and ensure more caregivers, patients, and families know they do not have to navigate a health journey alone. And prior to joining CaringBridge, Stephanie built a successful career in senior leadership roles, driving innovation, scaling high-performing teams, and expanding brand reach across diverse organizations, from start-ups to large enterprises in family-owned, public, private, and private equity-backed environments. We are thrilled to have her step fully into the CEO role."

About CaringBridge

CaringBridge is a free, 501(c)(3) nonprofit health platform that surrounds family caregivers with support when they need it most. Founded in 1997, CaringBridge helps families navigate a health journey by making it simple to share updates, coordinate practical help, and stay connected to the people who care. More than 110 new CaringBridge pages are created every day. Each year, families exchange over 13 million posts, comments, reactions, and tributes offering encouragement, comfort, and connection during some of life's most difficult health challenges. Through partnerships with GoFundMe and InComm Payments Gift Cards, families raise more than $10 million annually to help meet financial needs. In collaboration with Meal Train and Instacart, more than 16,000 meals are delivered each year to lighten the load for caregivers.

CaringBridge serves families in all 50 states and more than 240 countries worldwide. The organization is actively expanding its reach so more caregivers, patients, and families can access support during a serious health journey, when connection, communication, and community matter most.

