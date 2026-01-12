CARINGKIND LAUNCHES 100 WOMEN OF IMPACT, A NATIONAL MOVEMENT OF WOMEN LEADING THE FUTURE OF BRAIN HEALTH

The movement advances brain health and wellness while supporting individuals and communities impacted by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, it centers prevention, education, connection, and quality of life, recognizing brain health as essential to overall well-being at every stage of life.

"When women lead together with intention, we have the power to reshape priorities and expand what's possible," said Linda LaGorga, Co-Chair of the Board at CaringKind. "100 Women of Impact is about applying leadership where it matters, to ensure brain health is treated as fundamental to how we live, age, and care for one another."

Designed as both a leadership platform and a call to action, 100 Women of Impact creates opportunities for women to lend their voice, influence, and expertise toward creating measurable impact. Women commit to advancing education, strengthening community connections, and keeping brain health central to conversations about health, equity, and quality of life.

Cordell Cleare, New York State Senator and Chair of the Senate Aging Committee said, "I am pleased to be a part of this wonderful CaringKind initiative, alongside these great women, bringing awareness to this illness. Alzheimer's is a type of dementia that does not affect just an individual, but the whole family and system of caregivers."

The movement will expand nationally through regional collectives, empowering women to lead locally while remaining connected to a broader movement grounded in shared purpose and values. Through curated gatherings, educational experiences, and strategic engagement opportunities, 100 Women of Impact will help translate research into action advancing conversations around early and lifelong brain health, prevention, and well-being. Informed by emerging science, including findings from studies such as the US POINTER study, the movement recognizes the critical role women play in shaping behaviors, caregiving decisions, and community norms—helping ensure that brain health is prioritized across generations and that meaningful, lasting change reaches the communities where it matters most.

"We are tired of stigma, and we are ready to be the change," said Eleonora Tornatore-Mikesh, President & CEO of CaringKind. "When women lead together, we can shift the narrative, expand access to care, and ensure brain health is treated as essential to overall well-being, not something whispered about or ignored."

The launch of 100 Women of Impact is further amplified through a high-visibility presence in Times Square at 1500 Broadway, underscoring the movement's national ambition and its commitment to elevating brain health into the public conversation. Senator Cordell Cleare, who is also one of the 100 Women of Impact, held a launch party in Times Square on Friday as a show of her support and to help bring awareness to the cause.

100 Women of Impact builds on CaringKind's more than four decades as a trusted partner in care and reflects its forward-looking commitment to shaping the future of brain health through collaboration, education, and community-centered leadership. More information about 100 Women of Impact, including upcoming announcements and participation opportunities, will be released in the coming months. Visit iam100woi.org or contact [email protected] for more information.

About CaringKind

CaringKind is one of the nation's leading nonprofits dedicated to supporting everyone impacted by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. Founded in New York City in 1979, CaringKind is the nation's first Alzheimer's organization and the birthplace of the Alzheimer's movement in the United States.

For more than 45 years, CaringKind has been a trusted partner in care—providing personalized support, comprehensive education, and life-enhancing programs for individuals living with dementia, their care partners, and professionals. Through its 24/7 Helpline, Care Consultations, early-stage engagement programs, and community-based initiatives, CaringKind helps people navigate the dementia journey with dignity, understanding, and connection.

Today, CaringKind stands at the intersection of care and science, advancing compassionate, evidence-informed approaches that empower people to live well with dementia and guided by the belief that care never stops and hope continues to grow.

To learn more or access support, visit caringkindnyc.org or call CaringKind's 24/7 Helpline at 646-744-2900.

