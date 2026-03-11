CaringKind Launches WeAreCaringKind.org & New Website, Expanding Access to Free Alzheimer's and Dementia Support

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CaringKind, the leading expert in Alzheimer's and dementia care for nearly 50 years, today launched its redesigned website and new digital home: WeAreCaringKind.org. The new platform was built so that everyone touched by Alzheimer's and dementia has a clear path to the support they need meeting people where they are and ensuring that support is easier to find, understand, and act on.

With dementia diagnoses rising nationwide, the need for accessible, trustworthy guidance has never been more urgent. The redesigned site simplifies navigation, strengthens access to CaringKind's programs and services, and creates a more intuitive experience for anyone seeking help at any stage of the journey.

The redesigned platform introduces clearer pathways tailored to each visitor, a modernized resource library, and a more intuitive mobile experience – ensuring that help is accessible whenever and wherever it is needed.

"Every day thousands of families search for answers, guidance, and reassurance after a dementia diagnosis. Our new website was designed with them in mind—making it easier to access trusted information, connect to services, and become part of the CaringKind community. It is another step in our mission to ensure no caregiver faces this journey alone," said Eleonora Tornatore-Mikesh, President and CEO of CaringKind.

The site was designed for every kind of person on this journey: people living with Alzheimer's and dementia, family members and care partners, professional caregivers and clinicians, anyone interested in brain health, and donors and community supporters.

Visitors will find streamlined access to programs and support groups, one-on-one care consultations, counseling, caregiver resources and education, and CaringKind's 24-hour Helpline staffed by dementia specialists - as well as ways to donate, volunteer, and advocate. Founded in 1979, CaringKind provides all services free of charge, supporting thousands of individuals each year through compassionate guidance, evidence-informed education, and community-based programs that promote dignity and quality of life.

The new URL, WeAreCaringKind, reflects both who CaringKind is and what it stands for: that expert, compassionate support should be within reach for every person impacted by Alzheimer's and related dementias, wherever they are in the journey.

Visit the new website: www.WeAreCaringKind.org

About CaringKind

For nearly 50 years, CaringKind has been the trusted partner in Alzheimer's and dementia care, walking alongside individuals, families, and care partners from the earliest signs of change through every stage of the journey. All programs and services are provided free of charge.

CaringKind's Family Support & Education programs are built around one simple belief: no one should face this alone. A 24-hour Helpline, staffed by trained dementia specialists, ensures that help is always just a phone call away. Care consultations and coaching, support and bereavement groups, and education programs give individuals living with Alzheimer's and their care partners the information, tools, and confidence they need - at every step, and in every direction the journey may take them.

For individuals in the early stages of Alzheimer's and related dementias, CaringKind offers specialized engagement programs designed to support social connection, cognitive stimulation, and overall well-being - so that a diagnosis is not the end of a full and meaningful life.

CaringKind recognizes that Alzheimer's and dementia touch every community - regardless of culture, language, background, or identity. Its community building work ensures that services are accessible, inclusive, and culturally responsive, meeting people where they are and honoring the full diversity of those it serves.

Through Workforce Development & Consulting, CaringKind builds the capacity of healthcare systems, residential communities, and long-term care providers to deliver higher-quality, more compassionate dementia care, strengthening the entire ecosystem of support that families rely on.

CaringKind's research initiatives connect individuals and families to clinical trials and research opportunities, amplify findings that improve quality of life, and contribute to the growing evidence base that will advance care for generations to come.

Through strategic public awareness efforts, including media campaigns, community partnerships, and signature events such as its annual Walk and Gala, CaringKind ensures that every caregiver and family who needs support knows where to find it.

To learn more or to access free support, visit WeAreCaringKind.org or call the 24-hour Helpline at (646) 744-2900

