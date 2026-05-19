CaringKind's Inaugural Hope Blooms Event Raises Close to $200,000 to Expand Alzheimer's and Dementia Care in Connecticut

The Westport event united sponsors, families, and advocates in support of CaringKind's growing dementia care programs across Connecticut

WESTPORT, Conn., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CaringKind, a recognized leader in Alzheimer's and dementia care, raised close to $200,000 at its inaugural Hope Blooms event on May 14 at the Fairfield County Hunt Club in Westport. The milestone debut signals the organization's expansion into Connecticut, where demand for trusted dementia care, guidance, and education continues to climb.

Hope Blooms, created by CaringKind as a new signature event, brought together community leaders, philanthropists, sponsors, care partners, and families. Its first-year success reflects a growing reality: more Connecticut families are seeking trusted guidance through Alzheimer's disease and related dementias than ever before.

"The success of Hope Blooms now helps fuel CaringKind's next chapter of impact across Connecticut," said Eleonora Tornatore-Mikesh, President and CEO of CaringKind. "This support allows us to expand a broader community model that connects care, science, and engagement. It strengthens the care consultations and support groups families rely on today while helping us scale innovative programs like CST, Partnering Together, and Awen into communities across the state. Through Hope Blooms, we are building a future where caregivers, people living with dementia, healthcare partners, and communities are connected through compassionate, evidence informed support, ensuring no family has to navigate dementia alone. We have already provided scholarships to communities around Connecticut, and that will expand in the next several years."

The evening honored Roni Lang and Maureen Matthews with the Seeds of Compassion Award, recognizing their leadership, generosity, and lasting commitment to families affected by dementia. Their dedication reflects the community spirit that made Hope Blooms possible and that will sustain it for years to come.

The program also featured Chuck Presbury, who spoke about his family's experience with CaringKind's services and the difference that trusted support made for them.

Hope Blooms was led by Co-Chairs Jeffrey Ruden of Fieldpoint Private Banking and Christopher J. Lara of Febbraio Commercial, who helped build the event into a new tradition of awareness, philanthropy, and community engagement in Connecticut.

"Hope Blooms began with a simple conviction: when a community comes together, real support follows," said Jeffrey Ruden, Co-Chair of Hope Blooms. "Raising $200,000 in a first-year event is extraordinary, and it tells me Connecticut is ready to stand with CaringKind to bring care, education, and connection to every family touched by Alzheimer's and related dementias."

The inaugural campaign also included the CaringKind Hope Blooms Walk powered by The Ruden Report, held on May 3 at McDougall Stadium in Trumbull, which raised an additional $11,000 for CaringKind. The Walk, ran by Dave Ruden, gave the wider community a way to raise awareness, honor loved ones, and support expanded dementia care across the region.

Funds raised through Hope Blooms will strengthen CaringKind's full system of care, its 24/7 Helpline, dementia consultations, support groups, education seminars, professional training, early-stage services, and life-enhancing engagement programs. Together, these services guide people living with dementia, care partners, families, and professionals through every stage of the journey with clarity and confidence.

CaringKind is already at work in Connecticut, through programs and partnerships including Partnering Together support groups, Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST), music programming in via The Unforgettables, and horticultural therapy with AWEN. Proceeds from Hope Blooms will sustain and expand these efforts and strengthen the region's network of care and connection.

The success of Hope Blooms was made possible by a growing community of sponsors, donors, and partners whose generosity launched CaringKind's first Connecticut event. The organization extends gratitude to its Harvest Lead Sponsors, The Greens of Cannondale and The Ruden Family, whose leadership support anchored the evening, and to everyone whose contributions are helping bring dementia care within reach of more families across the region.

Hope Blooms Sponsors

CaringKind gratefully recognizes the sponsors whose generosity made the inaugural Hope Blooms event possible.

Harvest Lead Sponsors

The Greens of Cannondale, The Ruden Family

Sunset Sponsors

Connecticut Pharmacy, The DiNardo-Aiello Family Fund, The Fine Wine Company Westport, Quality Care Services LLC, Mitchells

Root Sponsors

Gary Gepner, Joyce Hergenhan, Mavuli & Fox, On the Mend, Nellie Snell

Seed Sponsors

The Ruden Report, Duane & Buffy Mutti, The Agency, Tom Ayoub & Christine Dombrowski, CY Duct Diagnostics, Evergreen Daytime Senior Care, Barbara Zaccagnini, Steven Zaccagnini, Coldwell Banker, Steven & Tiffany Chila, Cura Home Care Services LLC, Josh & Alison Fagen, Donna & Thomas Febbraio, LTCI Insight, Jim & Mary Ellen Marpe, Kleban Properties, Senior Living Options, BMW of Darien, Hub Realty Associates LLC, Lucio Gabriel, Cambridge Health and Rehabilitation Center, Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation, Sheryl & Dan Young, Baywater, Jeffrey & Pammie Bassock, Russo & Rizio, LLC, SBC Global, Waveny Life Care Network, Waveny Life Care Network's Navigator, Luxury Management, Timothy & Denise Purcell, The Reza Family Foundation, John Garvey, Ascend Studios, Regional Hospice, Kevin Robinson, Lisa & Arthur Hayes, and Laurie & Dean Gaugler

Stem Sponsors

Pinnacle, Mansby Capital, David Waldmen, Elite Limousine Services, Home Instead, Donald Sherman, United Properties, Richard Walden, Visiting Angels, Jennifer Tooker, Resource Management Group

About CaringKind

CaringKind is a recognized leader in Alzheimer's and dementia care. Founded in 1978, the organization has spent nearly 50 years providing compassionate support, expert guidance, education, and resources to individuals and families affected by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. CaringKind's programs and services include a Helpline, dementia consultations, support groups, education seminars, professional training, early-stage services, life-enhancing engagement programs, and community partnerships designed to help people navigate every stage of the dementia care journey. To learn more, visit wearecaringkind.org.

About Hope Blooms

Hope Blooms is CaringKind's inaugural Connecticut fundraising event, created to support the expansion of Alzheimer's and dementia care, education, and community-based resources throughout Connecticut. The event celebrates compassion, connection, and generosity while raising critical funds to keep CaringKind's programs and services accessible to every family impacted by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.

Media Contact:

Courtney Dawson, Chief Marketing Officer

CaringKind

[email protected]

SOURCE CaringKind