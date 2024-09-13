CaringKind Presents the 8th Annual Caring to Remember benefit: Raising Awareness and Funds for Alzheimer's and Related Dementias

New York City Real Estate Leaders Come Together to Honor Influential Figures in the Fight Against Alzheimer's

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CaringKind, New York City's leading expert in Alzheimer's and related dementia caregiving, is proud to announce the 8th Annual Caring to Remember Cocktail benefit, which will take place on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at Tribeca 360. This prestigious event will bring together more than 500 influential leaders from New York City's real estate and construction industries for an evening of networking, celebration, and raising crucial funds and awareness to support those impacted by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.

Founded in 2015 by Heidi Lohrfink Nigg, Geraldine Szabo of GKS Industries, and Andrea Tallent Spivak, VP of Development & Strategic Alliances at CaringKind, Caring to Remember was created to unite New York's commercial real estate leaders in the fight against Alzheimer's and related dementias. Since its inception, the event has raised over $1.5 million to support groundbreaking research, caregiving services, and advocacy efforts.

This year's event aims to raise $550,000, which will support CaringKind's vital work, including its partnership with the Blue Zones Project in the Bronx. The project focuses on improving community health and reducing the risk of Alzheimer's and related dementias in the Bronx, a borough with one of the highest rates of the disease in the country.

Honoring Leaders Making a Difference

At this year's event, CaringKind is honored to recognize three distinguished leaders whose exceptional contributions have made a lasting impact on the Alzheimer's community:

Frances Graham , Senior Managing Director, Project Management, Northeast Region at Newmark, Honoree

, Senior Managing Director, Project Management, Northeast Region at Newmark, Honoree Linda Foggie , Global Real Estate Executive, Vista Equity Partners, Honoree

, Global Real Estate Executive, Vista Equity Partners, Honoree Joseph Szabo , SVP of Property Management at Paramount Group, recipient of the 2024 Caring to Remember Jerry Silecchia Legacy Award

These honorees have played an instrumental role in shaping a better future for individuals living with Alzheimer's and their families, and their commitment to this cause is truly commendable.

A City Lit in Purple for Alzheimer's Awareness

In honor of World Alzheimer's Day on September 21, CaringKind is partnering with prominent New York City landmarks to light the skyline in purple. On the evening of September 18, the following buildings will illuminate in purple to show solidarity with those affected by Alzheimer's and related dementias:

The Helmsley Building

One Vanderbilt

One World Trade Center

151 W 42nd St

One Bryant Park

Sven in Long Island City

Oculus

Brookfield Place

This striking visual display serves as a powerful reminder of the need for greater awareness and support for Alzheimer's and related dementia caregiving, research, and advocacy.

Additional Proceeds for Research and Advocacy

In addition to supporting CaringKind's local care and educational initiatives, proceeds from the event will also benefit the Alzheimer's Association to fund research toward finding a cure, and UsAgainstAlzheimer's to support advocacy efforts focused on Medicare reform, ensuring better care and access for those affected by Alzheimer's.

Get Involved

To purchase tickets, donate, or become a sponsor, visit https://C2R.givesmart.com. Your contribution helps ensure that those impacted by Alzheimer's and related dementias receive the care, support, and resources they need.

"As we gather again for Caring to Remember, we are filled with hope," said Andrea Tallent Spivak, VP of Development & Strategic Alliances at CaringKind. "Thanks to the ongoing support of New York's real estate industry and our dedicated partners, we are one step closer to a future where Alzheimer's and related dementias are better understood, treated, and ultimately prevented."

About CaringKind:

CaringKind is your leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving. With over 45 years of experience, CaringKind works directly with community partners to develop the information, tools, and training to support individuals and families affected by dementia. CaringKind is dedicated to being your Trusted Partner in the journey through Alzheimer's and related dementia care, providing guidance, support, and comprehensive services to every person, at every stage of the disease. From the moment of diagnosis to end-of-life care, their mission is to ensure that everyone, regardless of their background or the challenges they face, receive the Trusted Support they need, ensuring no one walks this path alone. Visit www.caringkindnyc.org

Sponsorship and Tickets:

Andrea Tallent Spivak

VP of Development & Strategic Alliances, CaringKind

Phone: (646) 744-2905

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE CaringKind