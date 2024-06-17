CARINGKIND RAISES $1.4 MILLION IN SUPPORT OF ALZHEIMER'S AND RELATED DEMENTIA CARE AT THE 28TH ANNUAL FORGET-ME-NOT GALA

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CaringKind, the trusted partner in Alzheimer's and related dementia caregiving for over 45 years, hosted their 28th annual Forget-Me-Not Gala on Monday, June 3rd, 2024, at Cipriani 42nd Street. The non-profit organization raised an astounding $1.4 million in support of individuals, families, and caregivers affected by Alzheimer's and related dementia.

Emmy-award winning journalist and entertainment reporter for Good Day New York and FOX NY, Ryan Kristafer, served as the Master of Ceremonies. The gala kicked off with a cocktail reception at 6:30pm, followed by dinner, an inspirational award ceremony, a live auction, and an exclusive afterparty concluded the evening's festivities. Prominent honorees and attendees were dazzled by musical performances from international violinist Sarah Charness, Marissa Ghavami's rendition of 'Over the Rainbow', New York's longest performing choir group Musica Sacra, and a celebrity DJ performance provided by Timo Weiland.

A variety of esteemed sponsors joined forces to make this unforgettable evening a success. The Legacy Sponsors included Elaine Thomas and Joseph Healey . The Innovator Sponsors featured Eisai, Lilly, Linda LaGorga , Tim Walsh and Jeff Williams , and Kathy Ferguson and Mark Zurack . The Impact Sponsors of the evening were Steven Boxer and Michelle Walker with The Boxer Family Foundation , BrightFocus Foundation, Biogen, William and Jane Brachfeld, CANOPY, Anne Kenny, M.D., Sharon Kilmer , Gayatri Devi, M.D. , Jeff N. Jones, John and Patti Moore , Alan Patricof , The Shami Family , USAgainstAlzheimer's, and Vibes Ai. The Premier Sponsors included The 80th Street Residence, Ryan and Jayme Abrahamsen, ACADIA, Betsy Billard , Betty Brennan , Bloomberg Philanthropies, The Bristal Assisted Living, Sandra Baron and Gregory Diskant , 305 West End Assisted Living, HelloGard, Pam and Jon Henes , Kirkland & Ellis, Libertine, Paul | Weiss, LCB Senior Living, Renewal Memory Partners, Sunrise Senior Living, and The Watermark at Brooklyn Heights. The V.I.P. Cocktail Reception Sponsors featured Geriatric House Call Dentistry, Cognivue, Cure Alzheimer's Fund, Inspīr Modern Senior Living, Frank E. Campbell, Huron Consulting Group, Memory Lane Games, and uMETHOD. The Purist served as the media sponsor for the evening.

During the award ceremony, CaringKind honored three renowned leaders for contributions to the Alzheimer's community under the night's Connect2living theme, as well as for their accomplishments across their respective fields in AI, science, and culture. The honorees included:

Joanna Peña-Bickley , CEO at Vibes Ai and former Head of R&D at Alexa Devices at Amazon, was honored with the Connect2ai Award for her revolutionary work in Generative AI and cognitive wellness.





CEO at and former Head of R&D at Alexa Devices at Amazon, was honored with the for her revolutionary work in Generative AI and cognitive wellness. Johnson Hartig , Founder and Creative Director of Libertine , was awarded the Connect2culture and music Award for his tremendous, vibrant contributions to the world of fashion and lifestyle.





Founder and Creative Director of , was awarded the for his tremendous, vibrant contributions to the world of fashion and lifestyle. Anne E. White, President of Lilly Neuroscience, Eli Lilly and Company, was honored with the Connect2Science and services Award for her leadership in pharmaceutical innovations and commitment to diversity and inclusion.

A constellation of stars attended in support of the honorees and CaringKind, including: Fashion titan Thom Browne; Fashion Designer Cynthia Rowley; Fashion icon Fern Mallis; Brunello Cucinelli North America CEO Massimo Caronna; Founder of Barbara Guggenheim Associates Barbara Guggenheim; Philanthropist Consuelo Vanderbilt; Titan of Venture, Alan Patricof; Milken Institute Future of Aging, Diane Ty; The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation CEO, Mark Roithmayr; Medscape Founder, Peter Frishauf; seasoned reporter and political commentator, Molly Jong-Fast, and more.

The live auction was hosted by The Tonight Show, starring Jimmy Fallon's comedian, Seth Herzog, while International Auctioneer and Fundraiser Jacqueline Towers-Perkins led the Paddle Raise. This annual fundraising gala is CaringKind's effort to support the myriad of programs offered to those struggling with Alzheimer's and related dementia.

CaringKind's mission is to create, deliver, and promote comprehensive and compassionate care and support services for individuals and families affected by Alzheimer's and related dementia, and to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research. To achieve their mission, CaringKind offers programs for individuals with dementia, their families, and professional caregivers. The non-profit is committed to generating public awareness, collaborating with research centers, and informing public policy through advocacy.

In 2023, CaringKind provided over 7,800 interactions with Dementia Care Specialists, enrolled over 861 Education Attendees, enrolled over 444 people in their MEDICALERT®NYC Wanderer's Safety Program, and hosted 74 different ongoing support groups facilitated by trained leaders both virtually and in person. For additional information, please visit www.caringkindnyc.org.

About CaringKind

CaringKind is your leading expert on Alzheimer's and related dementia caregiving. With over 45 years of experience, CaringKind works directly with community partners to develop the information, tools, and training to support individuals and families affected by Alzheimer's and related dementia. CaringKind is dedicated to being your trusted partner in the journey through Alzheimer's and related dementia care, providing guidance, support, and comprehensive services to every person, at every stage of the disease. From the moment of diagnosis to end-of-life care, their mission is to ensure that everyone, regardless of their background or the challenges they face, receive the trusted support they need, ensuring no one walks this path alone.

Media Contacts

Brigit Hennaman, [email protected] , (212) 805-3005

Courtney Dawson, [email protected], (646) 744-2932

SOURCE CaringKind