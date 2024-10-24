CARINGKIND RAISES OVER $550K AT ANNUAL ALZHEIMER'S AWARENESS WALK AND BRAIN HEALTH DAY IN CENTRAL PARK

New York City's longest-standing Alzheimer's event helped to bring attention to the growing need for care and resources for those impacted by Alzheimer's and related dementias

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CaringKind, New York City's leading expert in Alzheimer's and related dementia caregiving, held their 36th annual New York City Alzheimer's Walk and Brain Health Day on Saturday, October 19th at Central Park's Naumburg Bandshell. The non-profit organization raised over $550,000 in support of individuals, families, and caregivers affected by Alzheimer's and related dementias.

The event kicked off at 10AM with a diverse range of activities that contribute to cognitive wellness including hearing checks by an audiologist, a Healthy Well-Being Station courtesy of Eisai, farm-fresh produce from the Farmers Market, Family Fun Zone and Paw Therapy Hub, and CaringKind's DREAM LOUNGE, which is an extension of their Early-Stage Center, providing a safe space for peer-to-peer connection among those living with memory loss. Prior to the Opening Ceremony, attendees also watched performances by the Blue Angel Dancers, Flash Mob Dancers, and Chinese Lion Dancers.

Prominent news anchors and longtime supporters of CaringKind, ABC7's Bill Ritter and Mike Marza served as the Master of Ceremonies. They introduced community leaders on stage including Board Members Jeff Jones, Linda LaGorga and Joe Fisher, President and CEO of CaringKind Eleonora Tornatore-Mikesh, and Senator Cordell Cleare. Walk Chairs Todd Matlovsky and Townsend Davis, and Sheila Gray also shared their personal caregiving stories.

During the ceremony, CaringKind also honored two renowned leaders with awards for their contributions to the Alzheimer's community including:

Building Awareness Award: Vicki Schneps of Schneps Media for championing brain health awareness.

of Schneps Media for championing brain health awareness. Family Caregiver Award: Late State Senator Bill Perkins for his impactful work in advancing community well-being in Harlem and his advocacy for dementia rights. The Senator's wife, Pamela Perkins received the award in his honor.

The 2-mile scenic walk began at 12PM through Central Park's fall beauty which offered the perfect backdrop for walkers to honor their loved ones and raise funds for critical programs.

A variety of esteemed sponsors joined forces to make this powerful event a success including Eisai, Lilly, Bloomberg Philanthropies, The Patricof Family, Primetime Partners, Axsome, United Federation of Teachers, The 80th Street Residence, CARITH, The Carmelite System, Attending Home Care, CAIPA, Coterie, Dystel, Goderich & Bourret LLC, Greycroft, Grimaldi Yeung Law Group, Sunrise Senior Living, The Watermark at Brooklyn Heights, Frank E. Campbell, The Funeral Chapel, Homecrest Community Services, Littman Krooks LLP, NY Connects, Aliviado, The Bristal Assisted Living & 305 West End Assisted Living, Holistic HomeCare Associates, Home Instead, MJHS Health System & MJHS Isabella Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Care, Mutual of America Financial Group, Pitta & Baione LLP, Richmond Behavioral Associates, RiverSpring Living, and Brooklyn Roasting Company.

CaringKind's mission is to create, deliver, and promote comprehensive and compassionate care and support services for individuals and families affected by Alzheimer's and related dementia, and to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research. To achieve their mission, CaringKind offers programs for individuals with dementia, their families, and professional caregivers. The non-profit is committed to generating public awareness, collaborating with research centers, and informing public policy through advocacy.

To learn more about CaringKind, please visit https://caringkindnyc.org/.

About CaringKind:

CaringKind is your leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving. With over 45 years of experience, CaringKind works directly with community partners to develop the information, tools, and training to support individuals and families affected by dementia. CaringKind is dedicated to being your Trusted Partner in the journey through Alzheimer's and related dementia care, providing guidance, support, and comprehensive services to every person, at every stage of the disease. From the moment of diagnosis to end-of-life care, their mission is to ensure that everyone, regardless of their background or the challenges they face, receive the Trusted Support they need, ensuring no one walks this path alone.

MEDIA CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE CaringKind