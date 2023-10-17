CARINGKIND TO HOST NEW YORK CITY'S LARGEST ALZHEIMER'S AWARENESS WALK AND COMMUNITY DAY IN CENTRAL PARK ON OCTOBER 22, 2023

CaringKind's 35th Annual Walk Representing the Brooklyn, Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, and Staten Island Boroughs in Honor of Those Impacted by Alzheimer's and Other Dementia

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CaringKind, New York City's leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving for over 40 years, will be hosting their 35th annual CaringKind New York City Alzheimer's Walk on October 22nd at Central Park's Naumburg Bandshell. The day's events will begin with check-in at 10:00 am and activities commencing at 11:00 am.

The 2023 Walk promises an enriched, interactive, community-centric experience. Attendees will have the opportunity to partake in hearing assessments, register for The MedicAlert®NYC Wanderer's Safety Program, participate in insightful sessions led by trained social workers, receive complimentary love tags from The Love Foundation, enjoy therapeutic hand massages, participate in a kids activity and paw therapy stations and outdoor games that are fun for the entire family, and engage in purposeful caregiving activities designed to promote fulfillment and overall well-being. In addition, Lilly will be hosting an onsite team to discuss ongoing clinical research studies, please stop by to learn more about them.

Featuring notables from ABC 7's Bill Ritter and Mike Marza, this year's prominent honorees include, Anne C. Sansevero, CEO and Founder of HealthSense; Anderson Torres, PhD, LCSW-R, President & CEO of R.A.I.N; Pauline Yeung-Ha, Founding Partner of Grimaldi Yeung Law Group; Judith D. Grimaldi, Founding Partner of Grimaldi Yeung Law Group; Sandeep Jauhar, MD, Author and physician; and The Canine Unit of the NYPD.

"The purpose of our walk is to raise awareness around the importance of caregiving and to raise funds for the myriad of programs we offer to support caregivers and their families," said CaringKind's President and CEO, Eleonora Tornatore-Mikesh. "We are so excited to offer an interactive experience this year to engage the community in brain health and caregiving activities."

CaringKind's mission is to create, deliver, and promote comprehensive and compassionate care and support services for individuals and families affected by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. They achieve their mission by providing programs and services for individuals with dementia, their families, and professional caregivers, increasing public awareness, collaborating with research centers, and informing public policy through advocacy.

The 2023 Walk Chairs include Jeff Jones, Ric and Jill Wolf, Dr. Alisa Kauffman, Brian Chin, and Walter Ochoa.

An impressive array of distinguished sponsors spanning diverse sectors have united to ensure the resounding success of this Walk. Our esteemed sponsors include: Lilly, Eisai, Bloomberg Philanthropies, The Patricof Family, Grimaldi & Yeung Law Group, United Federation of Teachers, The 80th Street Residence, Axsome, Greycroft, Richmond Behavioral Associates, The Watermark at Brooklyn Heights, ADVANCE-2, Duet, Elehear, Etain, Frank E. Campbell, GuliGuli, Home Instead, LifeWorx, Littman Krooks, Mutual of America Financial Group, Pitta & Baione LLP, Sunrise East 56, The Apsley, Yes! Coach Lisa Charles, YesHearing, Extensis, Grassi and Elements Barre Fit.

If you'd like to register or donate, please visit www.ckwalk.org.

About CaringKind

CaringKind is New York City's leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving. With over 40 years of experience, CaringKind works directly with its community partners to develop the information, tools, and training to support individuals and families affected by dementia. They offer a CaringKind Helpline (646) 744-2900; individual and family counseling sessions with licensed social workers; a vast network of support groups; education seminars and training programs; early-stage services and a wanderer's safety program. CaringKind believes in the power of caregiving and seeks a world where everyone dealing with dementia has the support they need when they need it. www.caringkindnyc.org.

