CARINGKIND TO HOST NEW YORK CITY'S LONGEST-STANDING ALZHEIMER'S AWARENESS WALK AND BRAIN HEALTH DAY IN CENTRAL PARK

New York City's largest Alzheimer's event will help to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's and related dementias

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CaringKind, New York City's leading expert in Alzheimer's and related dementia caregiving, will be hosting their 36th annual New York City Alzheimer's Walk and Brain Health Day tomorrow, October 19th at Central Park's Naumburg Bandshell. The Check-in and Brain Health Day will begin at 10AM with the Walk ending at 1PM.

CaringKind's annual New York City Alzheimer's Walk will be focused on celebration, brain health, education and raising crucial funds and awareness to support those impacted by Alzheimer's disease and other related dementias across all five boroughs of New York City. All funds donated will enable CaringKind to expand its cost-free programs and services, reaching more individuals and families affected by the disease.

Brain Health and Wellness Day

At the event, take advantage of resources at the Ask An Expert Station, where professionals offer guidance for anyone in need. At the Memory Wall, pause and share messages honoring those who have passed. Enjoy activities that contribute to cognitive wellness, including hearing checks by an audiologist, registering for the MedicAlert® NYC Wanderer's Safety Program, exploring the Healthy Well-Being Station courtesy of Eisai, and savoring farm-fresh produce from the Farmers Market. Families and pets will love the Family Fun Zone and Paw Therapy Hub! CaringKind has also created the DREAM LOUNGE, which is an extension of their Early-Stage Center, providing a safe space for peer-to-peer connection among those living with memory loss.

Hear inspiring speeches from community leaders, honorees and caregivers who highlight the collective effort to ensure no one faces Alzheimer's and related dementia alone - all lead by Master of Ceremonies, ABC7's Bill Ritter and Mike Marza.

The 2024 Walk Chairs include Todd Matlovsky and Townsend Davis. This year's top sponsors include Eisai, Eli Lilly and Company, Bloomberg Philanthropies, The Patricof Family, and Primetime Partners. The event will also feature notables from Senator Cordell Cleare and Pamela Perkins as well as prominent honorees including the late Senator Bill Perkins and Vicki Schneps with Schneps Media.

"This Walk is more than just a stroll through Central Park; it's a powerful community uniting to spark a movement of strength and support for one another," said CaringKind's President and CEO, Eleonora Tornatore-Mikesh. "We are thrilled to not only help raise awareness and funds to support caregivers and their families but also provide impactful and interactive education and resources on brain health to the community."

In NYC alone, over half a million residents are either battling Alzheimer's or caring for someone with the disease. CaringKind is wholeheartedly dedicated to being a trusted partner in the journey through Alzheimer's and related dementia, providing guidance, support, and comprehensive services to every person, at every stage of the disease. They achieve their mission by providing programs and services for individuals with dementia, their families, and professional caregivers, increasing public awareness, collaborating with research centers, and informing public policy through advocacy.

To register, donate and learn more about the Walk, please visit www.CKWALK.org.

About CaringKind:

CaringKind is your leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving. With over 45 years of experience, CaringKind works directly with community partners to develop the information, tools, and training to support individuals and families affected by dementia. CaringKind is dedicated to being your Trusted Partner in the journey through Alzheimer's and related dementia care, providing guidance, support, and comprehensive services to every person, at every stage of the disease. From the moment of diagnosis to end-of-life care, their mission is to ensure that everyone, regardless of their background or the challenges they face, receive the Trusted Support they need, ensuring no one walks this path alone. Visit www.caringkindnyc.org.

